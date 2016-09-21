Research Club of Willard marks 100th anniversary

The Research Club of Willard was organized in March of 1916, with three main premises: To “promote intellectual advancement of members; promote higher social, educational and moral standards in the community; and to present a united effort toward higher development of humanity.”

The motto was “Forward!” The colors were yellow and white, and the flower was the daisy. The motto, flower and colors have remained the same for 100 years and are listed on the front of the yellow programs each and every year. The club started with 12 charter members, and Grace Braithwaite served as the president of the club as they began to organize from March to June 1916. She was then re-elected president for 1916-1917, but resigned in the fall due to other responsibilities, and the vice-president, Bertie Milligan, served for the remainder of the term.

The Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs was also organized in 1916 and the Research Club became a charter member.

The Research Club held their first regular meeting on Sept. 7, 1916. The club met every two weeks during the school year. Meetings were held in homes of the members, and study topics researched and presented by members during the school year schedule or nearly semi-monthly meetings encompassed book reviews and literary themes, contemporary problems and events, the government and economics of the United States and other countries, sociology, geography, science and technology, religion adventure, and the arts, especially music and drama. Meetings also usually included a musical presentation or reading of a poem, and a Map Drill, Parliamentary Drill, Pronunciation Drill, Etiquette Drill or an Historical Drill. It is thought that a drill was a type of quiz. The roll call response was predetermined to be related to the study topic of the meeting, and often more than one topic was presented at a meeting.

The Research Club in 1916 began its long history of support to the community, children and the ill when they sponsored a “Daddy Long Legs” program at the Methodist church to help fund the new library. Donations of books to the Willard Library and the high school library continued through the years, along with many other community projects, including working with the city nurse to provide milk for the undernourished school children.

As Willard’s Research Club celebrates this 100th anniversary, they realize they have quite the heritage to live up to.