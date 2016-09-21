Arrival of Thomas Edison statue celebrated in Washington

The National Statuary Hall Collection features exactly two statues from each of the 50 states throughout the Capitol complex. Ohio is also represented by a statue of James Garfield, the 20th president of the United States.

The Thomas Edison statue will be featured along with 37 others in Statuary Hall, the room which served as the U.S. House of Representatives from 1807 until 1857, when the current House chamber was completed.

“This depiction of one of our country’s greatest inventors, Thomas Edison, is a welcome addition to the Capitol building and Statuary Hall,” said U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green), who attended a ceremony. “A native son of Ohio, Edison pushed the limits of what was possible, and it’s fitting that his statue features his most famous invention, the electric lightbulb. It took years of hard work, patience, and artistic skill to help make the Edison statue in Washington a reality, and I commend everyone that helped make it happen. ”

Thomas Edison was born in Milan, Ohio in 1847, and during his lifetime, Edison registered 1,093 patents with the U.S. government.

The 900-pound bronze statue stands nearly seven feet tall and was sculpted by Alan Cotrill of Zanesville. The previous Ohio statue was of former governor William Allen. An online poll selected Edison as the replacement in 2010 and that choice was confirmed two years later by the General Assembly.

“It was an honor to welcome the statue of Thomas Alva Edison to the Capitol’s Statuary Hall Collection today,” U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) said. “Edison’s many achievements and 1,093 U.S. patents rightly earned him a prominent place in the history of our nation. Ohio is a manufacturing leader, and today’s Ohioans stand on the shoulders of the makers and innovators like Edison and the Wright brothers that came before them. I’m proud to have helped welcome the statue of this Milan native to our nation’s capital today.”