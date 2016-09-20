Tourism sales generated nearly $2 billion for Lake Erie Shores & Islands region

According to a recent study conducted by Tourism Economics, one of the world’s leading providers of economic analysis, visitors helped generate nearly $2 billion in tourism sales in 2015, an increase of 7 percent from the 2013 study. In addition, nearly one-third of the total tourism sales in Northwest Ohio ($6 billion in 22 counties) are generated in the Lake Erie Shores & Islands region’s two counties, Erie and Ottawa.

These numbers help estimate that more than 10 million visitors traveled to the Shores & Islands region in 2015.

Total tourism sales include direct, indirect, and induced spending and represent a number of different economic activities including transportation, recreation, retail, lodging, and food & beverage. The direct sales spending breakdown by sector for our area is approximately 31% retail, 20% recreation & entertainment, 19% lodging, 18% food & beverage, and 12% transportation. Transportation costs only comprise the cost of air, train, ferry transportation, car rental, etc. Gasoline costs are included in the retail sector.

In the Lake Erie Shores & Islands, tourism also provides jobs. One in every four jobs in Erie County is tourism-related as well as one in every six jobs in Ottawa County. More than 13,000 people are employed within the travel and tourism industry locally. Tourism wages were more than $340 million in 2015.

In 2015, the tourism industry in the region also generated more than $233 million in taxes. More than $71 million in State of Ohio taxes were generated by Erie and Ottawa County tourism activities, with an additional $47 million in county taxes for both Erie and Ottawa Counties. Tax dollars generated through tourism help support many of the municipal services our residents count on, and reduce our residents’ tax bills.

“The Lake Erie Shores & Islands staff team works hard to continually refine our marketing plans with a goal of increasing the number of visitors that choose our destination,” stated Larry Fletcher, executive director for Lake Erie Shores & Islands. “As this data shows, their spending provides positive benefit for all business segments and residents of the region.”

The data for this study is coordinated by TourismOhio and executed by Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.