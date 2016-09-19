Attendees at the meeting were challenged by organizer Chris Castle, fourth ward Norwalk councilman, to come together as a community task force and use grassroots efforts to address the issues of prevention, education, enforcement and treatment in the fight for a drug-free community.

From that call to action arose Imagine a Drug-Free Community Task Force, a group of citizens and organizations working to build a network of support for individuals and families in the fight against not only heroin, but all drug and alcohol addiction in the county.

Under the leadership of Fisher-Titus Medical Center, the group has organized “An Afternoon of Inspiration and Hope” from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 and is inviting the community to attend.

“Stories of addiction appear almost daily in local and regional newspapers and broadcast media and I am sure that each of us knows of a family that has been impacted by addiction and mental health issues,” said Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus Medical Center. “This event promises to provide inspiration for our community to build a network of support for individuals and families in our mission to create a drug-free community.”

The afternoon will kick off with a Walk for Recovery from the Fisher-Titus Patient Pavilion to Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center at Norwalk High School. Registration is from noon-12:30 p.m. with the walk beginning at 12:30 p.m. All participants will receive an Imagine a Drug-Free Community T-shirt.

At the Ernsthausen Center, One Great Hour of Inspiration and Hope will begin at 1 p.m. hosted by two-time Emmy award winner and Edison High School graduate Josh Boose, who is currently a WTAM (Cleveland) newscaster. It promises to be a powerful hour packed with testimonials of recovery including Ashley Pugh Morrow’s story, messages of hope through music by Wakeman’s Emily Keener, messages from local officials including Norwalk Police Chief David Light and Teen Challenge Director Michael Leonard, and an inspirational message from Tony Legando of Huron.

From 2 to 3 p.m., participants can interact with and learn about the many local Resources for a Drug-Free Community that are available to provide helping hands for individuals and families impacted by this epidemic.

“Our collective goal as a task force is not to create an environment of competition, but an environment that supports strengthening the already important resources that exist in our community,” Strayer said. “We achieve this by working together to address care gaps and sharing precious resources and talents.”

Registration is not required for this event. If you would like more information, call Fisher-Titus at 419-660-2545.