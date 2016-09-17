Fundraiser to raise money for Norwalk breast cancer patient

During the day, the benefit will include food, raffles, 50/50s, music and children’s activities. Entertainment will include Emily Keener from 11 a.m. to noon; The Divots from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; praise bands from Sandusky Calvary Baptist Church and Norwalk Calvary Baptist Church from 2 to 3 p.m. and The Real McCoys from 3 to 4 p.m.

Lunch will include pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage. Lunch tickets will be sold for a $10 donation.

Advanced tickets will be sold at Sheri’s Coffee House at Fisher-Titus Medical Center, 272 Benedict Ave.; When Pigs Fly, 31 E. Main St.; and Fabulous Female Boutique, 129 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. An a la carte menu for children will be available, but no ticket is required.

Monetary donations can also be made payable to Team Tricia at any Croghan Colonial Bank location or online at https://www.youcaring.com/tricia-ebner-and-family-571775#.VzvOMh17jco.facebook.

For more information, visit Team Tricia. #noonefightsalone on Facebook.

Tricia (Flynn) Ebner, a Sandusky native and Perkins High School graduate, and her husband Doug were high school sweethearts and were married in August 1998.

They were living a normal life in Norwalk and were busy raising their two children, Stone, 12 and Riley, 9. Tricia, a licensed physical therapist assistant, worked at Fisher-Titus Medical Center for more than 15 years and Doug, at Tuffman Equipment and Supply for three years.

Then, Ebner, who was 40 at the time, was given devastating news. She was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer on Nov. 30, 2015.

“Although I had a screening mammogram in July 2015 that was negative, I found a lump the size of a grape in November that seemed suspicious,” Ebner said.

After a visit to the doctor, a diagnostic mammogram was ordered and this rare and very aggressive type of breast cancer was found. It has brought much uncertainty to their lives and Tricia and Doug have incurred many extra bills. With more than 20 weeks of chemotherapy and a bi-lateral mastectomy, Ebner hasn’t been able to work since diagnosed.