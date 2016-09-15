'It can happen to anyone'

Her body was one of two found in a Covert Court, Ashland home. A third woman who had been in the home was rescued.

A suspect, Shawn M. Grate, 40, is behind bars on a kidnapping charge.

Barbara Balsizer is an employee at 4th Street Coin Laundry, a laundromat across the street from the house where the 43-year-old Stanley and the other women — whose remains have yet to be identified — were found. Balsizer said, while she’s not one of those who is frightened by the nearby occurrences, she is shocked.

“I’m here every night and I’ve never seen anything out of the ordinary,” she said, referring to the Covert Court house. “I’ve never seen anyone coming in and out of the house.”

Balsizer said she never would have guessed anything of the sort of horrors that have been reported would be going on so close to home. She said it’s something she never had to worry about when she was younger.

“Back then, no. I’m 76-years-old,” she said.

“It’s a little town here, you never know. It’s mostly everything happens in big towns. Here is Ashland you never hear that. It’s very, very shocking to hear that. .... I’m not scared. When I come in here (to the laundromat) I lock my doors and I’m not afraid.”

Others throughout the Greenwich and Ashland were shaken.

“This is scary,” said Willard resident Julia Sanders, who was visiting Greenwich Wednesday.

“I always keep my doors locked. My husband says I lock our house down like Fort Knox. I do not sleep with my windows open at night. It’s too dangerous. ... I don’t want to be out by myself anymore. I aways call my family. It’s not good to be out by yourself anymore.”

“It’s scary,” agreed Stella Sprague, 69, of Ashland. “It’s shocking. I put a knife in my drawer and chair up against the door handle last night (after I heard). ... My husband has a conceal carry (permit). ... I keep a ball bat with me. When I go to bed, I keep it by the bed, and then when I go downstairs, I keep it under the couch.

“It’s just scary because it can happen to anyone,” she added.

Sprague, and her Norwalk friend, Pam Kanz, said things haven’t always been like this.

“I’ve seen the world change tremendously,” Sprague said.

“Growing up, you never had to think like that. It’s just different now,” Kanz said.

“The world is different now. It’s really changed. When I was growing up you go and play in your backyard and don’t really worry about locking your doors. I lock my doors. We never locked cars. Now I lock my car and put it in the garage and lock the garage. You can’t take chances anymore. It’s a dangerous world. Now your children aren’t even safe to play out in the yard,. Someone can come out and get them.”

Kanz said Stanley’s case hit home for her.

“She was just getting her tire changed. ... You can be out just going to pump gas like she was at the station. How can you not be safe doing that, you know? Wouldn’t you think you’d be safe? That just shows you, you’re not safe in this world. That’s so scary.”