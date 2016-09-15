9-1-1 call reveals woman was tied up in bedroom with her naked captor

Not much is known about the woman who was rescued from the abandoned 363 Covert Court house where two bodies, including that of 43-year-old Greenwich resident Stacey Stanley, were found earlier this week. But the call does relate some key details as to what traumatic events she experienced.

The unidentified female, who sounded to be in her teens or 20s, talked in hushed tones as she told the dispatcher how she was abducted by Shawn Grate, 40, and ended up a captive in his bedroom where he was asleep, naked.

The call came in at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’ve been abducted,” the woman told the dispatcher, identifying her captor as Grate.

“(He’s) asleep in the bedroom. ... There’s two houses right by the laundromat and I’m in one of them. If you’re looking at the laundromat it’s one of those two. Please hurry.”

The woman was in the 363 Covert Court house that had been known to be abandoned.

After proddings from the dispatcher, the woman went on to describe Grate as a white man with brown hair who stood a little over 6 foot and weighed about 175 pounds. When asked what he was wearing, the woman told the dispatcher “nothing right now.” She said Grate kept his car parked away from the house, down the street.

When asked if he had a weapon, the woman said she knew Grate had a Taser.

With a shaky voice, the woman whom police have only identified as a ‘sexual assault victim’ said she was “a little” injured, but wasn’t bleeding “anymore.”

“Do you need an ambulance?” the 9-1-1 dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know,” she said, beginning to cry. “I don’t know.”

“OK, stay on the phone with me. Stay on the line with me OK? Where did he take you from?” the dispatcher asked at one point, trying to keep the woman on the phone.

Her answer reveals that Grate was no stranger, but rather someone she apparently trusted.

“My apartment.,” she said. “I mean I was walking to him (to) his place — I’ve known him for like a month and a half.”

The dispatcher tried to get the woman to leave, asking if she could get to the door and open it.

“I don’t know without waking him and I’m scared,” she said. “His bedroom is closed and he made it show that it would make noise (if the door opened). ...He would do something. Because he had me tied up (but) I kind of freed myself.”

The woman told the dispatcher she was able to grab Grate’s phone while he was asleep.

“Are they on their way?” the woman asked about halfway through the 20 minute phone call. “Please send them.”

The dispatcher told her officers were en route and again asked her describe her surroundings.

“We’re downstairs,” she said. “There’s a side door on the right of the left house and that’s where we enter and exit. (Through there) immediately there’s a kitchen right there and the bedroom is right off of the kitchen.”

Soon thereafter comes perhaps the most chilling part of the call when Grate apparently wakes up.

“Oh (expletive). Oh (expletive),” she says. “I woke him up.”

The dispatcher tells the woman not to talk if she doesn’t have to and to quickly put the phone down.

A deep male voice is heard in the background, but the phone is too far to pick up what is said.

More than four long minutes go by. The dispatcher asks twice if the woman was still there.

Finally, about 12 1/2 minutes into the call the woman is able to come back to the phone.

“How much longer,” she asks, her voice hushed and trembling.

Dispatch told her officers are in the area and asks if she can see or hear them. When the woman said no, the dispatcher again encouraged her to try to leave.

“I don’t even know if it’s locked,” she said, referring to the bedroom door. “I’m afraid of waking him. If I knew the cops were right there, I’d do it. ...The floor squeaks over there (by the window) and it’s right by his head. I’m standing by the bedroom door. I’m afraid (of leaving) without making noise.”

The woman said she couldn’t see out any of the windows because they were shut with curtains drawn over them.

“If you can get out, you need to get out,” the dispatcher told her.

“Not unless they’re right here,” she pleaded. “He’d hear me and catch me. He’s strong.”

Finally, with about five minutes left in the call the woman could hear the police outside.

“The door doesn’t have a doorknob,” she told the dispatcher, revealing most likely a way Grate was able to keep his victims from escaping. “They need to push it open. Just push it slowly.”

After 18 minutes of being on the phone, the woman found the courage to leave the bedroom.

“Hurry, hurry,” she told the dispatcher seconds before you can hear the police entering the house.

“Get out. Go. Get out. Hurry, get out,” an officer tells the woman.

The call is muffled as the phone moves further from the action as police enter the bedroom where Grate was sleeping.

“Get your hands up,” an officer says at one point. “Get your (expletive) hand up right now.”

It sounds like there may be an interchange between police and the Grate.

“Where are you?” the officer asks next, apparently asking about the unidentified woman.

“Here, get a blanket,” he said. “You can’t go in there. Tell me what happened. What happened?”

The phone call is covered over for privacy purposes of the victim before cutting out.

Reports said the woman was taken from the scene to the hospital. Police later found the two bodies.