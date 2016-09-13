Norwalk High School's 50th class reunion

On Aug. 26, a “Pre-Reunion Mixer” was held at the home of Sue Rogers, attended by 50 classmates and their spouses. Many classmates and spouses played golf at Eagle Creek on Aug. 27. In the evening, a cocktail hour, dinner and DJ event was held at the Norwalk Eagles Club with 65 attending. Brunch, with 45 attendees, was held on Aug. 28, followed by a guided tour of Norwalk High School and the Reagan Center led by Becky Chapin.

Thirty-four classmates who are no longer with us were remembered.

A great weekend was enjoyed by those attending: Toni (Aiello) Brutsche, Mark Albright, Paulie (Angelas) Thill, David Thill, Cheryl (Bleile) Simecek, Keith Chapin, Kathy (Chapman) Barnett, Patty (Clark) Kelley, Kathy (Cone) Puris, Sheila (Conway) Stoltz, Steve Cook, Mike Dawson, Judy (Foos) Cesa, Betty (Friend) Seitz, Beth (Haeuptle) VanDette, Steve VanDette, Dean Hales, Diane (Hamilton) Little, Robb Harst, Caroline (Hilson) Lynch, Russ Holmes, Gene Kesling, Mary (Knittle) Tillinghast, Karen (Krough) Schaffer, Ed LaVigne, Martin Lichtcsein, Jeanne (Mills) Mayes, Dan More, Alan Moore, Ed Myers, Marge Newton, Jack O’Neil, Mike Osborn, Nancy Perkins, Nancy (Pool) Eidson, Nancy Reilly, Barbara (Robertson) Thomas, Sue Rogers, Pam (Martin) Ryle, Frank Ryle, Nancy (Ryle) Strine, David Schild, Connie (Shadle) Harris, Mike Schneider, MaryAnn (Terry) Shankman, Ron Shankman, Pat (Smith) Weber, Pat Terry, Tom Watts, Roger Wickert, Roger Wilkinson, Sandra (Winchester) Cadmus, Elissa Wyatt-Hogson, Kira Collins.