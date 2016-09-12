9/11 remembered

Fifteen years ago the twin towers in New York City were attacked. It was the second biggest attack ever on Americans behind the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

But Sunday’s observance at the Huron County Veterans Memorial was more about looking ahead than looking behind.

As Robert Ward said, the key is resilliance and intestinal fortitude. “Look at the bigger picture,” said Ward, who is retired from the military and currently working with the Huron County Veterans Services office. “We are one nation under one flag. You can take us to a knee but you can’t keep us down.”

There were a number of speakers, including Norwalk policeman Todd Corbin, who received the Navy Cross while serving in the Marines. Corbin’s company was ambushed and he saved a number of his fellow Marines.

“Let these two monuments serve as a lasting beacon or reminder of the commitment the men and women face every day of their career in law enforcement or their professional lives as firemen or EMTs,” Corbin said. “They are willing to put their lives on the line at the expense of everyone else. It’s willing to put someone ahead or yourselves,

“Like my father always told me ‘the man makes the uniform, the uniform doesn’t make the man.’ It’s the person who puts that uniform on who makes all the difference in the world.

“It’s a divine calling. It takes a special person to do what we do.”

Also speaking was Mike Ruggles, a retired policeman who served at chief in Norwalk and Monroeville.

Ruggles said it is time Americans start respecting law enforcement officials, He said it’s time for the media and politicians to stop making heroes out of the bad guys. He said it’s time the country gets back to the good old days when officers were their friends, like Paul Charville when he was the long-time D.A.R.E. officer in Norwalk. He said he remembers the day when Norwalk policemen, including Capt. Mike Conney, could be seen on the local playgrounds playing kickball with students on recess.

Norwalk Police Det. Sgt. Seth Fry and his Project Leadership class raised money for Huron County Law Enforcement Memorial, which was dedicated Sunday at the ceremony.

“There were a lot of hours spent on this,” Fry said. “It turned out perfect. We raised about $40,000. It was all donated.

“I’ve been in law enforcement since 1999 and fulltime since 2002. We see a lot of people at their worst. This shows us there is still a lot of support out there.”

Also speaking was the Rev. Margaret D’Anieri, pastor of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Norwalk.

She was in New York City at the time of the attacks and helped recovery workers as they dug through the rubble. It’s a time of her life, she said, she always will remember. For her, Sunday’s memories were the real thing.

“People kept going to save others,” she said about the rescue efforts.

She ended her talk with by quoting Bruce Springsteen, who wrote these words in honor of those who were there that day.

“Up the stairs into the fire.

“I need you near but love and duty called you someplace higher.

“Somewhere up the stais into the fire.

“May your strength give us strength.

May you faith give us faith.

May your hope give us hope.

May your love give us love.”