Drivers should be cautious this weekend with triathlon in Erie County

The 1.9km/3.8km swim will be held on Lake Erie, with athletes entering the water inside the park from the beach of Hotel Breakers.

The 90km/180km bike course starts from Cedar Point Amusement Park and follows the scenic causeway and the rural country roads of Erie County, including Milan and Berlin Heights. Before returning back to the park to T2, the course has one short, steep climb (per loop) but mostly consists of flat and rolling terrain. Expect wind to be a factor.

The 21.1km/42.2km run will consist of a two loop course through downtown Sandusky on what is considered to be a generally flat run. The finish line will be positioned at Cedar Point and is sure to be one of the most spectacular finish line experiences around!

Rev3 Cedar Point will take place over the course of two days. The Sprint distance & Kids triathlons will take place today and the half- and full-distance triathlons will take place on Sunday.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth advises all drivers should be cautious and look out for bikers and runners.