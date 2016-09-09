New senior center will focus on health, wellness

“It’s based on improving health and wellness for that age group,” said Fisher-Titus representative Matt Gross. “We’re not talking a $6 million facility.”

The planned senior center is a major upgrade compared to the current facilities being used.

Rather than a decades-old building, the community will be graced with an updated space that can serve many different purposes.

Some new features include: Café, open lounge area, small conference room, two large multi-purpose rooms, outdoor seating area and a walking path

The new building also will provide a new commercial kitchen, a “tremendous improvement” over the current situation, said Gross and county Commissioner Gary Bauer.

“The Meals on Wheels is a program all over the county. That’s the only contact some of our seniors have,” Bauer said.

“The intent is just to expand services throughout the county,” Gross said. “The entities all remain the same. They all remain separate.”

“They’ll have their levies, and they’ll go to voters like they always have,” Bauer added.

Huron County Services for the Aging has an operational levy on the ballot every five years, which has historically been “overwhelmingly renewed” according to Gross.

Huron County Veterans Services will be the only organization operating out of the building once senior services move, but Gross said there’s no intent to move them.

The building has something of a history in the county and has certainly served its purpose more than a few times over.

On Wednesday, Bauer recalled the building where the senior center currently is, sometime around the mid-20th century.

“My great-grandmother died in that facility when it was the county home,” he said. “I have no idea how they got it to where it is now, because it was basically a dungeon back then.”

While the county has put a considerable amount of work into upkeep and improvement, Bauer said it’s clearly time to move into a new space.