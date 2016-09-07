Employees will get new parking lot on hospital campus

That question was answered Tuesday afternoon by Matt Gross, chairman of the hospital’s board.

Gross said a new parking lot would be built on the hospital grounds, freeing up the space which is now used for employee parking for the seniors.

That should eliminate the need for the crosswalks and flashing lights now needed as employees cross Benedict Avenue.

And it won’t come soon enough, Gross said, pointing out the problems with people crossing the busy road throughout the day.

The seniors will share the parking lot with Anytime Fitness, located in the same building as the proposed senior center, slated open next fall.