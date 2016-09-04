Crumbling underpass closes Main Street in Willard

A crumbling underpass closed a portion of North Main Street for a week.

Within the past 10 years the city experienced similar problems which shut the road down.

“We’ve had issues in the past, years ago. There were chunks of concrete that fell then as well,” said Willard public works coordinator James Pomerich. “In regards to this recent incident, we received our first complaint on Aug 25.”

Officials closed the road and went to the underpass the next day to examine the damage.

“There were two chunks of concrete about a foot wide that had fallen (from the underpass),” Pomerich said. “I wouldn’t say they were large, but they were enough to cause us some concern.”

Pomerich said drivers are out of danger now though.

“We are confident the situation has been taken care of,” he said.

“We’re still keeping on it, but CSX is in charge of maintaining it. They said the underpass passed its last inspection in April of this year,” Pomerich added. “People came out Friday and the following Monday and then worked on Monday and Wednesday on getting all the loose concrete down. They finished Wednesday (Aug. 31).”

Pomerich said the city also examines the underpasses on a yearly basis.

The city closed North Main Street from Aug. 25 to 31 to cars, however, trains were still allowed to travel above on the underpass.

Pomerich said he can’t know if the city will look into replacing the underpass in the near future with the concerns that have come up in the past 10 years.