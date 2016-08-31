Benefit planned for family of Norwalk woman battling cancer

They were living a normal life in Norwalk and were busy raising their two children, Stone, 12 and Riley, 9. Tricia, a licensed physical therapist assistant, was working at Fisher-Titus Medical Center for more than 15 years, and Doug, was working at Tuffman Equipment and Supply for 3 years.

Then, on Nov. 30, 2015, Tricia Ebner, who was 40 at the time, received devastating news: she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer on Nov. 30, 2015.

“Although I had a screening mammogram in July 2015 that was negative, I found a lump the size of a grape in November that seemed suspicious,” Ebner said.

After a visit to the doctor, a diagnostic mammogram was ordered and this rare and very aggressive type of breast cancer was found. It has brought much uncertainty to their lives and Tricia and Doug have incurred many extra bills. With more than 20 weeks of chemotherapy and a bi-lateral mastectomy, Ebner has not been able to work since diagnosed.

As a way to honor Tricia and help to raise funds to donate to the Ebners for expenses, the Committee to Help the Ebners has been formed and will be hosting a benefit on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bronson-Norwalk Conservation League, 295 Townline Road 151, Norwalk.

During the day, the benefit will include food, raffles, 50/50s, music and children’s activities. Entertainment will include Emily Keener, The Divots, The Real McCoys and praise bands from Calvary Baptist Church, Sandusky and Calvary Baptist Church, Norwalk.

Lunch will include pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage. Tickets will be sold for a $10 donation. Advanced tickets will be sold at Sheri’s Coffee House at Fisher-Titus, 272 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk and When Pigs Fly, 31 East Main St., Norwalk. A la carte menu for children will be available, no ticket required.

“We also are actively seeking donations and contributions to make this day a success,” said Jodi Raboin-Pruitt, the chairperson for the Committee to Help Tricia Ebner. “We appreciate any help you can provide for this important event.”

Anyone willing to donate, contact Danielle Welschenbach (419-239-5996) or Ludie Frankart (419-706-4779).

Monetary donations can also be made payable to Team Tricia at any Croghan Colonial Bank location or online.

For more information, visit Team Tricia. #noonefightsalone on facebook.