Walmart grant goes toward airport paint job

“We’re trying to put a focus on the airport—people coming in, going out,” said Dan LeClair, president of the Friends of the Airport. “That building is in kind of poor shape, and it’s one of the first things that incoming people see.”

Although the airport is controlled by the county, they rely on outside grants and fuel sales for much of their funding according to board member Randy Birchfield.

“Most airports in this state get funding from their community. Because it’s part of their division, part of their county,” LeClair added. “So we’re doing what the county should be doing, taking care of their own building. We have to help out the county, help out the authority and make the place look nice.

“Nancee helped us to apply to the Walmart community grant fund, which they have nationwide, as a nonprofit organization.”

Nancee Seitz is the local Walmart’s community outreach coordinator. LeClair originally contacted Seitz looking for a donation to the Friends of the Airport, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, but was advised to apply for the grant fund instead.

After filling out forms regarding the nonprofit’s goals, the Friends of the Huron County Airport were approved. LeClair finally received a check from Walmart on Monday—thanking everyone, Seitz especially, for the opportunity.

“There’s a lot of money that comes in via the airport, via aircraft. We just feel that by improving the airport, we increase potential for economic growth, future economic growth here—bringing more people in,” he said.