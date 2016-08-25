Unexpected death of local boy touches community's heart

McManus was just 10 years old when he died unexpectedly Sunday at his New London home. Friends and family were devastated by the news and, wasting no time as a tribute to the young man’s loveable nature, family friend Carla Liss started a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for the expenses and give him a “wonderful service.”

The page started out asking for $5,000 for the arrangements. Generosity overflowed from the community though and by mid-Thursday the money donated more than double the asking amount with $11,250, with donations ranging from $5 to $500.

“I am trying to help some very good friends of mine as they had a tragic loss today of their son, Trent McManus,” Liss said on the GoFundMe page. “A loss is always hard but the loss of a child unexpectedly is even harder. As a mother myself I could not imagine the pain and heartache they are dealing with at this time.

“I would love to help them and take some of the burden of this loss off and help any way possible. They will need all the help they can to give their loving child a wonderful service. He was a great kid and loved by many in our community. He loved football and baseball. He was an active 4-H member. Trent was getting ready to start his 5th grade year at New London Schools. He was only 10 years old.”

Those touched by the boy’s young heart were moved to comment on his personality, leaving messages on the donation page and his mother’s Facebook page.

“Trent was a delightful little boy, so energetic and personable. A treasure who touched many in his time on this earth,” friend Gail Johnson said.

“Since yesterday I've made some posts about friends of mine losing their son. This little guy had the biggest smile, which always seemed to be on his cute face! Not only did I go to school with his mom, but they also just live a few houses down (and) my little one plays with them often,” said Kristy Temple.

“Trent also loved my son, he looked up to him and wanted to be just like him, especially with his sports! I'm going to miss him coming down on his bike. ... Such a sweet, kind hearted little man. Trent's parents are amazing people also. Very kind souls that will help anyone anyway they can.”

“It is terrible,” said family friend Jennifer Dawn Ball. “(My son) Andrew looked at me and said ‘mom, no one gets my jokes like he does. He was my first friend when we moved here.’ That kid had a contagious smile for sure!”

A previous teacher remembered the kind-hearted student.

“You will be deeply missed! I enjoyed having you in my class when you were in third grade! You were such a good little boy! Sending thoughts and prayers to your family,” New London teacher Rochelle Jarvis said on the GoFundMe page.

“He earned (high honor roll and perfect attendance certificates) in my class. He was an amazing child! I loved Trent. He was always smiling and always so happy. His happiness was always contagious.”

Anyone wishing to donate to cause can do so on the GoFundMe page.