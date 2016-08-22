Van Natta touched many lives

That was Jeff Van Natta. He touched so many hearts and lives. For about 10 years he captured those people and moments through a camera lens with the Reflector, something for which he was known.

Van Natta died Saturday evening in UH Amherst Health Center in Amherst after battling several health issues over the years. He was 67.

Norwalk City Councilman Chris Castle knew him for several years, both on a work and personal level. Castle said Van Natta not only touched his life, but worked his way into his whole family’s heart, even influencing their meal-time discussions regularly.

“I’ve been thinking about this guy a lot the past couple days,” Castle said.

“My children love Jeff Van Natta — loved that man. We play a lot of dinner-table games over meals. One of those games is a fake game show game we called ‘That’s So Random with Jeff Van Natta.’ They take photos of things, animals, a guinea pig, a dog, etc. — random shots like Jeff (did). Then they pull out their phones and show the pictures and we have to guess what they are and where they were.

“When I told my kids that Jeff has died, we immediately turned it into ‘That’s So Random with Jeff Van Natta,’ as a dedication to the great man,” he said.

“That’s how much of a reach he had though. He touched the hearts of everyone — so many lives. If he touched one person, chances are it carried over to the whole family. The first thing my 10-year-old said was, ‘Wasn’t it funny how he swung the camera around and showed you the photo he just took,’” Castle said. “He was always so happy and smiling and so proud of his pictures.’”

Co-worker Cary Ashby knew Van Natta as the hard worker he was.

“Jeff was a real go-getter,” Ashby said. “He was so dedicated to getting photos, he was willing to jump up from the middle of eating and run to cover a breaking-news assignment.

“He was a very generous guy. One day last July I came back to work from lunch and found a fairly expensive, boxed Batman action figure sitting on my desk. There was no note. Since Jeff knew I’m a diehard Batman fan, I eventually figured out he gave it me. He bought it ‘just because’ — just because he saw it and thought of me,” Ashby said. “That Batman remains in my bedroom in plain sight every day.”

Scott Ford, a retired teacher who helps run the Lefty Grove baseball league, remembers the same generosity and kindness.

“He was a very positive, very upbeat fellow and he didn’t hesitate to help with anything,” Ford said.

“He provided hundreds, maybe thousands, of memories for kids at Lefty Grove baseball. He got the memorable, live-action shots, catching the ball mid air. I don’t know how he did it. If you called him and asked him to grab the photos and he’d be there,” Ford said.

“He was always a nice guy too. Just a pleasant person to be around and to talk to. He was always willing to talk with you.”

It was no secret Van Natta held some of his photography assignments in an extra-high regard, such as Pleasant Elementary.

“We loved him; I’m not just saying that,” Principal Janice Smith said. “We had a special relationship. And he loved us. I don’t think he told everyone, but we were his favorite.

“He was the most kind and caring person and always smiling. He was always so positive despite his health. He’ll always have a special place in our hearts. He was great with the kids,” she added.

There will be a wake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Latter Day Saints Church in Sandusky. There will be calling hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk.