Funeral arrangements announced for woman who died after being hit by semi in Bellevue

Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Harvest Baptist Temple, 1022 S. Main St., Clyde, where a funeral service will take place at noon. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde.

McHargue, 20, of 144 Hickory St., Bellevue, was walking her bicycle south across U.S. 20 in a marked crosswalk near Orchard Street in Bellevue at 5:20 p.m. when she was hit by a westbound semi truck that failed to stop at the red light, said troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.

McHargue, who was wearing a bicycle helmet, was taken to The Bellevue Hospital and then flown to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where she died early Friday morning.

The driver of the 2009 Peterbilt semi truck was Tema Samson, 48, of Columbus. Troopers said there is no indication of alcohol or drug involvement and weather did not play a factor.

McHargue was born Aug. 8, 1996 in Bellevue, the daughter of Douglas Berthold and Sue McHargue.

She was a student at the North Point Educational Service Center-Adams Building. According to her obituary, she loved riding her bicycle, reading, camping and video games. She adored animals, especially her cat “Felix” and her favorite animal was horses. Her engaging smile, and infectious laughter will be missed by many.

She is survived by her mother, Sue (Andrew J. Lukac III) McHargue; grandparents, Betty McHargue, Andrew and Patricia Lukac Jr., James Berthold; and sisters, Jacqualin and Jennifer Cooper, Shelby Berthold and Ashley Lukac.

Foos & Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue, is assisting the family with arrangements.