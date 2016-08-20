NHS, Reflector team up with fundraiser

The team and the Norwalk Reflector teamed up this summer on a fundraising project. Team members sold subscriptions to the Reflector and the team got a share of the money.

On Thursday, Dewey Foster and Ryan Mott of Covenant Sales Group, LLC, met with the team to share the wealth. Foster presented a check for $735 to head coach Chris MacFarland, while Mott handed out $200 in cash prizes to nine different players.

“This check we are going to present is because of your effort,” Foster told the team as it gathered in the new Reagan All Sports Complex. This is a lot of money that will go to your school.

“A great effort force is a consistent effort force. Remember, great effort will equal great success.”

Top winners were sophomore Ian Scheid and freshman Jacob Roblero.

“For us it helps with the extras,” said MacFarland. “This will help buy a lot of great things for our athletes.”

This is not the first time Foster and his group have been involved in this project. Earlier this summer Covenant Sales Group, LLC, teamed up with players from Bellevue and Clyde to raise money.

“We get the community involved,” Foster said. “The kids can see their efforts and the results pay off.”

Foster said he plans on running more fundraising programs in the area.

The Truckers being the season next Thursday at Port Clinton, a day before nearly all other area schools.