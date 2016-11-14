The true and tragic story of a woman who warned of JFK’s assassination

Rose was apparently terrified about two things. First, she was going to be unable to complete the drug run she had been on, which meant getting back and making sure her son didn’t suffer the consequences of her failure. The second was that nobody was listening to her warning that President Kennedy was about to be attacked in Dallas. It certainly seemed like wild drug talk, nobody paid any real attention – until they began to remember that the President was traveling in Texas, and would be in Dallas the next day.

The next day, as Rose continued her agitated warnings, staff and doctors were stunned by the president’s murder in Dallas.

As she recovered from her withdrawal, Rose provided more details about hearing talk of Kennedy being targeted in Dallas, talk from the two men who had been transporting her on her drug run — a run which had begun in Dallas, picking up drugs coming in off a ship in Galveston and carrying them on drops across the Gulf Coast. There had also been talk at the club in Dallas, where such runs were orchestrated. She had been ordered back to the club after the Gulf run to Miami, to pick up money to use in the completion of another courier job, involving more drugs coming into the port of Galveston.

When leaving Dallas, the two men had talked about needing to be back in town by November 22, the day JFK was to arrive. On her return, Rose was to carry out the second segment of the run for the drug buy in Houston. That buy would finish her part of the job and her son would once again be safe. Instead she had made a bad mistake, shooting up on the road and cursing out the two men in a club in Louisiana; they beat her up, tossed her and her belongings out of their car and left her in the club’s parking lot.

She ended up in a hospital, after having been transported by a Louisiana State patrolman who worked drug cases. She had given him the warning about JFK being in imminent danger, but he discounted it at the time, just as the hospital workers would. After the events in Dallas, he returned to Rose and her story.

By that point she was back to normal — or at least normal for Rose, formerly a dancer, then a stripper in New Orleans and now heavily addicted to both alcohol and heroin — working out of a club in Dallas. That work consisted of her being used as a drug courier and as an occasional prostitute. Rose had proved to be a reliable drug courier, smart enough when straight, trusted to carry large sums of money and considerable quantities of drugs. Her concern for her young son provided constant leverage over her. And Rose’s prostitution activities provided a workable cover for her meetings with ship’s crew members smuggling the drugs into Texas via Galveston and then Houston.

Upon investigating Rose’s story, the patrolman found her willing to provide considerable information on her drug runs, who she worked for, the routes being used, and the actual details of the next job that she had been assigned. As the Louisiana patrol began to heckle her information, to make calls to Dallas and to Houston, Rose was found to be a highly credible informant.

She provided names of the men running the drug deals out of Galveston and Houston – those checked out. She named the ship and the crewman bringing in the drugs – both checked out, as well as the date of arrival of the ship at the Port of Galveston. She named the hotel where she was supposed to meet the smuggler, and gave the false name in which a room had been reserved for her – that checked. If the crewman could be picked up carrying a significant amount of drugs, with Rose as a witness, it looked like a major bust was possible – making a serious dent in the traffic through Texas and the Port of Galveston. The Patrol brought Immigration Customs into the operation, flew Rose to Texas and all the pieces were in place for a major trafficking sting.

In the meantime, Rose provided further details on what she had heard about the plan to murder President Kennedy, including the fact that Jack Rubenstein had been associated with the Dallas club she worked out of and that she had actually worked in one of Jack’s clubs as a stripper when she was younger.

More calls were made to Dallas, verifying Ruby’s connections to the clubs. It seemed that Rose would be a key witness in Jack Ruby’s connections to the assassination, not just to his shooting Lee Oswald, but to the talk she had been hearing before Nov. 22. While the officers working on the drug sting were not involved with investigating the President’s murder, Rose’s information was proving so solid that a senior officer called Dallas, talking directly to Dallas Police Chief Fritz. Strangely, he found that Fritz had no interest at all in the information Rose was in providing, most specifically no interest in any new information relating to Jack Ruby.

That seemed especially strange to the Louisiana patrol officers, since all the information Rose was providing about the drug network, as well as the names of people and places in Dallas, had already proven to be quite to be factual. But of course their focus was on what might turn out to be a truly major drug bust, disrupting a good portion of the well-established Gulf Coast network.

The sting proceeded, the ship docked, the crew member left the ship on schedule – and the customs agent assigned to tail him was apparently spotted. The sailor disappeared and the operation imploded. Customs, apparently embarrassed, prepared only a limited report and all the law enforcement parties involved seem to have backed away as quickly as possible – simply setting Rose out on the street in Houston. A few years later, the primary officer involved with Rose provided detailed testimony to both District Attorney Jim Garrison’s JFK assassination investigation in New Orleans and to the House Select Committee on Assassinations, convened by Congress.

Despite his extended testimony, despite all the factual corroboration for Rose’s remarks and despite a number of witnesses that had heard her talking about the attack beforehand, the explosive information about the pre-assassination knowledge circulating in Dallas — and specifically about Jack Rubenstein (Ruby’s) – involvement, it appeared that nobody really wanted to wade into certain prostitution and drug rings in Dallas. Rose’s information should have led to a thorough investigation of exactly who knew about the impending attack and where that information had originated — but it didn’t. Apparently there were some skeletons in the Dallas vice squad closet that nobody wanted to bring into the light of day...

Rose talked, but in the end nobody really wanted to hear what she had to say. Who knows what information would have been revealed had she only been listened to.

