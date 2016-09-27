'The Collapse of Darwinism' proves evolution is not 'fact'

After nearly 40 years of experience and research, Bredemeier wrote The Collapse of Darwinism. He wrote the book in four parts, starting with defining Darwinism and its weaknesses, and ending with the demonstration that the theory fails and pointing out common errors of Neo-Darwinist authors.

“I spent years in high school and college (and probably elementary school) hearing how Darwinism is a fact,” Bredemeier said. “As soon as I began medical school and had my first child I realized Darwinism was nothing more than a failed 1800’s theory.”

This clinical investigation is carried on waves of personal stories from the lives Dr. Bredemeier encountered in the Emergency Room, as well as many other individuals whose misfortunes helped show how incomprehensibly complex the human machine really is. The Collapse of Darwinism is heavily cited with over 500 citations and contains nearly 100 references.

Bredemeier believes that Darwinism and the separation of church and state are the pillars of Secular Humanism, that Secular Humanism is a manifestation of egocentrism, and that each pillar is an inherently flawed doctrine, which is pathologic and therefore destructive.

“Darwinism has become wedded to the separation of church and state to create a leviathan whose purpose is to keep God out of government now,” Bredemeier said. “All I need do is demonstrate the invalidity of Darwinism and the leviathan falls.”

For more information, visit www.darwinsatheism.com.

“The Collapse of Darwinism” is available in softcover or e-book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Westbow.

Bredemeier is a board-certified emergency physician practicing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast with more than 30 years of clinical experience. He received a bachelor of science degree from Mississippi State University, medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, an executive juris doctor with concentration in health law from Concord Law School, and a doctor of religious studies from Trinity College and Theological Seminary.

He also authored “The Philosophical Attack on Christianity and Judicial Activism” and the “Assault on Christianity.”