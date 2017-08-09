Get off the president's back, George

For the past several days George "Snufanopolis" along with other members of the media, has ranted about President Trump taking a long vacation so soon after becoming president.

However, this morning after the president declared it’s not a vacation, just staying out of the White House while it’s undergoing a much-needed renovation, George was accusing the president of being defensive.

Is George being a bit biased? I mean, just because he contributed his own money to "Killery’s” campaign why would one think so?