We sometimes don’t know what we don’t know

Readers may think, the data supports these claims, so it must be true. Not so fast; this data comes from a study. But not all studies are good studies. The glamorization of a few studies with limited, questionable, and/or non-translatable results leads to such misleading headlines as the aforementioned.

As Ohio deals with the advent of growing medical marijuana, communities often struggle with what this really means. We would like to clarify a few facts:

• Cannabis is a Schedule 1 drug under federal law, which means no doctor can prescribe the drug and no government agency can support the drug.

• Other studies have shown the use of marijuana may increase the development of schizophrenia or other psychoses.

• The heroin crisis cannot be solved by legalizing another drug.

The mission of this board, along with all board’s across the state, is to improve the health and well-being of our communities. We work to provide quality, cost-effective, best-practice services and also to educate our residents about mental illness and addiction in order to reduce stigma. We cannot support an illegal, unproven drug as good medicine.

As law-abiding citizens, what message are we sending to our children — the next generation — if we support growing an illegal substance for an untested medical benefit? We ask that, before you form an opinion on this matter, you consult credible sources and read articles in their entirety. There is a lot of unreliable information being spread that leaves people ill-informed, unable to make informed decisions. For more information contact us at 419-668-8649. We are here to help.

Dr. Beth Williams, executive director

Dr. Jennifer Prince, assistant director

Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services

Norwalk