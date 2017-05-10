We in Norwalk were sold a bill of goods with new fire station

I agree with those that think we were sold a bill of goods on the ballot issue for new fire station. I’m not against safety for our residents, but I’m against our mayor putting a ballot issue forward that was supposed to cover the cost and then trying to explain the cost overrun as if it was an honest mistake because he used old data.

I can think of several places he could have gone to get a better cost estimate. Maybe it wasn’t important to do the homework and get a reasonable cost estimate, after all he’s only spending “our tax dollars.”

We should expect more from our elected officials.