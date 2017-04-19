Bullying in Willard has to stop right now

To the staff of Willard High School and to the bullies:

A child is entitled to an education. A lot of parents want the best for their child. They are supposed to be in a safe environment with every child being treated the same. You have lock down at school to keep the students safe. But what about bullying or kids getting picked on? What’s your policy on that? Willard school has a problem with bullying. It’s a fact. Does it take the death of a 14-year-old student to get your attention? He was picked on and bullied for a long time, and nothing was done about it. I would like to know how many parents had their child bullied and nothing was done. It sounds to me that we need a new superintendent and board members who can do a better job. Do teachers stop the bullying in class or do they just pretend it doesn’t happen and turn their backs?

And to the school board, you’re offering counseling to the classmates — don’t you think it’s a little too late?! Pat yourself on the back for this one. He was not protected from the abuse. He snapped. Shame on you.

And to you bullies, what are you trying to prove? Parents need to correct their children. This behavior is wrong! Who is going to be your next victim? You students that bullied him should be made to stand beside his coffin and see what you have caused. There will be a day, I guarantee you, that this will haunt you for what you have done. Just because someone is different doesn’t give you the right to pick on someone. They have feelings, also. Does it make your ego big to belittle someone? You think it’s funny, but you are destroying that person. A child can only take so much until they snap. Do you know the turmoil, pain that you have caused for the family? A young child is dead. I wouldn’t want that on my conscience. There will be a day when you stand before God and you will have to answer for what you have caused. You can lie about it now, but you can’t lie to God. And parents of the bullies, talk to your child and have them stop what they are doing.

Students, when you see someone being bullied, stop them. I would rather be suspended from school sticking up for someone being bullied than watching a classmate being put in his grave.

He was just a kid, but he was loved by his family. An innocent, beautiful child. Gone.

And to the parents whose child is going to school, tuck them in at night and thank God you have your child. Because one day this could happen to your child. There are parents out there who can’t because their child is gone. Because of being bullied.

My heart goes out to the ones who are being picked on. It has to stop! Tell your parents. Be home-schooled if you have to. Killing yourself is not worth it. I found someone who killed himself 38 years ago. The family suffers. It’s a memory I have to deal with the rest of my life. And the nightmare has just begun for the Hershiser family.

Do I have a right to my opinion? Yes, I do. He was my cousin. He was smart and a good kid. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He was bullied, and now he is gone. He was just a sweet, innocent child.

My advice to you, Robert and Anna - get an attorney and have it investigated.

Anyone whose child was bullied in school, please share it to “Letter to the Editor”. And what was the outcome of it. This has to stop! He was just a kid.

Cindy Breyman

Willard