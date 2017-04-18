Backdoor dope legalization: Hypocrisy at its zenith

Comparing the marijuana grow industry to that of the railroad is a less than accurate analogy. Closer in similarity would be the coal industry, which brought us black lung, manmade disasters and ultimately global warming.

The panorama of business across the United States does not want their employees using marijuana. It threatens not only workplace safety, but also the American work ethic.

The medical marihuana movement, in significant part, is not what it ostensibly seems to be. The grow legislation uses the medicinal angle for nominal purposes only. If you step through the grow door, it locks you in.

Market pressures and industry-sponsored ballot initiatives will extend the list of treatable conditions ad infinitum. Marijuana will be the “new and strange” aspirin. And a Norwalk brand is certain.

So should we follow Castle and Kelly’s vision and turn over a new leaf, from maple to cannabis? These two hope to thrust us into a “hub of historical prosperity making us a great city for taking a leap of faith into a haze of uncertainty in pursuit of a strange and astonishing new fangled trajectory that will be dumbfoundedly best for future generations of Norwalkians”.

Rubbish! You reap what you sow.

We are in for more than mimicry if this duo wins out on council. Cheech and Chong will have a Norwalk episode, a field day at our expense.

The local grow legislation is hypocrisy at its zenith - “come one and all, step through the door into the haze, but don’t inhale.” The warning label, Norwalk style, will read: “Use only as directed” (unless you deem otherwise).

So should Norwalk be in on the ‘ground’ floor of a stoner culture, take a “new and strange trajectory”? Don’t trip going through the door.