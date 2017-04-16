Instead of ‘Marijuana City,’ let's be known as a ‘city who cares.’

In recent elections, Ohio voters expressed their reservations about recreational marijuana use by strongly voting it down.

But they showed their concern for people with a variety of illnesses by overwhelmingly voting for the limited use of medical marijuana.

Now, the local debate over a medical marijuana cultivation site seems to center on the fear that Norwalk will be seen as encouraging use of an illicit drug.

Our state lawmakers took great care to set up a highly regulated, very restrictive law that gives people with medical needs an option when other treatments have not helped.

Does one care about these things only when it effects them personally? Do you have to see someone having daily seizures or torturing nausea before it hits home that medical marijuana might be the answer to their prayers?

Maybe if Norwalk stepped up to become part of the solution, we would not be known as a ‘Marijuana City,’ but as a ‘city who cares.’