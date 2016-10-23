Here are your letters about the presidential election, local races and issues

* * *

Dear voters:

Despite all the ugliness and negativity of the current presidential campaign, I urge you to vote for Donald Trump as the best choice.

I admit that Donald Trump has made his share of mistakes. But he understands the importance of hard work, the necessity for our nation to protect our citizens and the importance of religious liberty in our nation.

His opponent brags about her many accomplishments over the past 30 years, but they have all been abject failures. She accuses Donald Trump of avoiding paying income taxes even though he followed all tax laws. Meanwhile she amassed a fortune while supposedly only working in public service. I find it “deplorable” that she runs a “charity” that gives less than 10 cents of every dollar collected to those in need.

We are at a crossroads in our country. The appointment of Supreme Court justices by our next president will dictate the survival of our nation. I pray Donald Trump will make those decisions.

May God Bless America.

Joe Hintz Huron County Commissioner

Norwalk

* * *

Residents of Huron County,

I would like to encourage you to vote for Bruce “Skip” Wilde for Huron County Commissioner. Skip has experience in public service from serving two terms as a Norwalk City Councilman, and he has also served as a school board member for both the Norwalk Public Schools and Norwalk Catholic Schools. Skip has over 25 years of business experience; operating two Domino’s stores and currently is a part owner of Any Time Fitness. Skip has served on many boards over the years and he continues to serve, improving programs and ensuring that they operate as efficient and effectively as possible.

This combination of experience is necessary and essential for being a good leader and making sound decisions in these challenging economic times. I believe that electing Bruce “Skip” Wilde will have a positive influence on how Huron County will operate in the future, and that will have an effect on each and every one of us who live in Huron County.

Please join me by voting Bruce “Skip” Wilde as our next Huron County Commissioner on Tuesday November 8, 2016!

Thank you,

David M. Wallace

* * *

I write to endorse Mike Nottke for Huron County Commissioner.

Mike has been a friend for many years and I can assure all Huron County residents that he is honest, capable, thorough, and sincere. For the past ten years he was President of our church council and I was always impressed with his preparation and willingness to listen.

I served as Sandusky County Prosecuting Attorney for sixteen years and I wish all of our commissioners had had Mike’s attitude, patience, and wisdom. He will do what is best for Huron County without regard to party affiliation and personalities.

He should be elected.

John E. Meyers

Bellevue

* * *

Mike Nottke has the Experience & Knowledge to be the next Huron County Commissioner.

I would like to ENDORSE & SUPPORT Mike Nottke to become the next Huron County Commissioner.

As a Lyme Township Trustee of over 20 years Mike has a great knowledge of how all the 19 Townships in Huron County work and has the developed personal and professional working relationships with his fellow Trustees & other Elected Officials including the Huron County Engineer’s Office.

Mike has dealt successfully with a lot of past problems, knows the presents concerns and future needs of Huron County and the 19 Townships.

As a Board Member of District 9’s Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC), Mike represented all the Townships in District 9 which includes all Huron, Medina & Lorain Counties.

Mike has work with this office to develop the 5-Member Huron County Trustee Board that reviews, rates and recommends local projects for OPWC State Grant & Loan Funds. Mike’s leadership has been successful in bring over $7.1 million for project in Huron County.

During the last 12 years as your Huron County Engineer, Mike Nottke has been an asset to Huron County Highway Department as well as a personal friend and a go to resource when we were developing solutions to the concerns of Huron County.

Mike Nottke has my recommendation & hopefully your vote for Huron County Commissioner.

Joseph B. Kovach

Huron County engineer

Norwalk

* * *

Huron County residents have a unique opportunity this year to elect a group of experienced and principled citizens to public office. This eminent assembly of candidates includes Dick Stein for

State Representative, Terry Boose and Bruce “Skip” Wilde for Commissioner, Todd Corbin for Sheriff, James Sitterly for Prosecutor, Susan Hazel for Clerk of Courts, Jan Tkach for Recorder and Dr. Jeffrey Harwood for Coroner.

While all of these candidates are singularly qualified to bring leadership and knowledge to their offices, I wanted to take this opportunity to talk about Terry Boose and Skip Wilde because I have known them the longest. These two individuals have the background to excel in the commissioners’ office, as their past experience includes not only the private sector, but also their experience as leaders at several and varied levels of government. Most importantly, they know our county and have the integrity to keep the interests of all Huron County residents in the forefront.

Our county will be well served by Terry and Skip in the Commissioners’ office and I urge all of my fellow Huron County voters to cast their ballot for them, along with voting for all of our Huron County Republican candidates on November 8th.

Richard Russell

Sherman Township

Huron County Republican Executive Committee Member

* * *

Those of us who have known Terry Boose over the years know how dedicated he has been serving the people of Huron County. As our representative in the Ohio House, he was always available to his constituents when help was needed. He is a man of great integrity, energy, and knowledge of just how government is supposed to work. He has already served Huron County as the fiscal officer for Norwalk, as a County Commissioner, member of Private Industry Council, Solid Waste District Board, Farmland Preservation Committee, and Data Processing Board. He has stayed active in our community as a member of the Ohio State University LEAD Alumni Association, the Huron County Farm Bureau and the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. With his extensive financial background and talent, Terry is exactly who we need as one of our Huron County Commissioners.

Terry, his wife Mary Lisa and their four children live in Norwalk. Huron County residents who want knowledgeable, experienced, honest, energetic, leadership should give Terry our vote on Nov. 8.

Don Race

New London

* * *

I think you have it all wrong. The people you refer to with Trump-Pence signs in their yards “are” your friends and neighbors. They are ordinary people who want what’s best for the country just as you do. We do not subscribe to everything Trump does or says but we see things clearly.

We picked Trump because through him and the conservatives, we have a chance to get the country back on the right track — lower taxes, smaller government, programs to help all Americans regardless of color, gender, sexual preference, etc. Picking Hillary will surely mean the country will continue to decline as it has with Obama. The alternative to Trump is a corrupt and ineffective politician who will continue to take this country down the wrong path. Hillary will raise your taxes, stifle the economy with regulations, continue to divide the country by putting us all in boxes and pitting one against the other, add at least one progressive liberal to the Supreme Court and turn Obamacare into a full-fledged national healthcare program.

You ask what do you do now? I say you continue to engage your friends and neighbors in conversation and keep an open mind. And i hope you can step back and see you've been played by the media (we all have been for many years) and that Clinton's faults are far more destructive to this country than Trump's. You say Trump is dangerous. Trump certainly is dangerous to all the "entrenched politicians" and "media-types" who live in a bubble. He'll change that and they cannot imagine having to live like regular Americans like you and me.

Mary Lou Knittel

Norwalk

* * *

My name is Rosalie Gottwald. I am the mother of a man who was murdered in Huron County over 13 years ago. His murderer has never been prosecuted. For 13 years I have asked for the investigation and prosecution of my son’s killer and for several years I have been stonewalled by the Huron County prosecutor’s office. I have never felt that my son had an advocate in Davia Kasper.

I have worked with state investigators who have been helpful and have shown an interest in the case. The state has indicated that the Ohio Attorney General’s Office would be willing to take up the case. Unfortunately Davia Kasper did not submit the necessary request and despite repeated requests has not done so to date.

Several months ago I reached out to James Sitterly for help. He was willing to take the time to discuss my son’s case. In our discussions I learned that Mr. Sitterly is familiar with our case as well as other unresolved murders in the area. I genuinely believe that James Sitterly cares about families like mine and that he would be willing to work on our behalves in a way that the current prosecutor is not.

Please vote for James Sitterly

Rosalie Gottwald

Milan

* * *

Homeowners in the rural area have been harassed and intimidated by hunters for many years. I don’t like avid hunters in politics, since I know that years ago, a rural man was threatened if he didn’t let the well-known sheriff’s deputies hunt on the property.

Hunters and those with other purposes of vandalizing residential property make life miserable for many families. The bias attitudes in the sheriff’s department, plus the legal and political arena, add to the homeowners’ distress caused by trespassers. Hunters feel justified and are defended for coming onto our property without permission, tearing down our fences, risking the lives of people, livestock, and damage to crops. Homeowners have kept silent, living with great, emotional distress, because of irresponsible trespassers. I have witnessed this for years.

We have been stalked and constantly menaced by hunters day or night, wandering onto our property. One day I stepped out to see duck hunters waving their guns around in a nearby cattle pasture, which is not a hunting ground. The neighborhood is filled with children as the hunters wander past the homes, carrying their weapons boldly and thoughtlessly. Sometimes the peaceful country seems as noisy and dangerous as the central cities, where I’ve heard students say they couldn’t sleep because of loud gunshots through the night.

Please don’t mix hunting and your political vote. Learn more about your candidate.

But we still need to protect ourselves, so I’m not against gun ownership.

A homeowner in Huron County for many years,

Elizabeth Swart

Grabill, Ind.

* * *

I am a registered Republican. With that being said, Howard L. Smith will receive my vote for Huron County Commissioner in this upcoming election. With partisan politics aside, Howard Smith represents the values and ethics that I hold dear. I have personally known Howard for about 18 years. I served with him in Iraq as his Operations NCO. While in Iraq he placed emphasis not only on the missions that needed to be accomplished but on the safety of his soldiers. While in Iraq, our unit, under his guidance, completed over 560 combat missions without any fatalities. I attribute this directly to Howard's leadership abilities and common sense approach to stressful situations. His mentorship and guidance led our company into an astonishing success rate. He maintains a cool and collective demeanor regardless of the situation. I respect the man, the father, and the leader. I know from my experience with him that he is sincere in his desire to do good for the citizens of Huron County. He is a lifelong resident of Huron County and he is not a "Career Politician" with his own pocketbook in sight. He wants what is best for our community and will tirelessly work for it!

Brian D. Alger

Huron County resident

* * *

This is in response to the column written by Debbie Leffler on Oct 13 concerning Trump and his voters. I usually read and like Debbie's columns and have told her so. Also I have respect for her and her husband no matter what religion or political party they are. Yes I am for Trump! No I don't condone or except some of the things he has said or done but look at Hillary Clinton. Does she really represent the true values and policies that are good for our country? Do you condone all the lies she is telling our people? I believe that Trump has some good qualities that will make him a good president,different yes, but maybe that is what we need. Someone who will fight for the people and their needs. Besides this I was concerned about how you mentioned not being sure of associating with people who voted for him. I hope you don't really mean this. If everyone followed this example our country would be more split than it is now!! If we ignored everyone whose ideas and beliefs were different than ours, how could we learn about them and maybe give them some needed help?Everywhere we go we find people who are different

than we are. We shouldn't ignore them but we do need to stand up for our own beliefs! Yes,Debbie, we can still be friends and yet disagree. The song you had in your Column had these words in it: "we need one another,so I will defend each man as my brother,each man as my friend !" I hope you really mean this. Right now I know you are worried about our election and who will be the President, as we all are! Instead of saying "God forbid ". Let's say "God help us all to get the right person elected!"

Carol George

Norwalk

* * *

To the teacher who inspired me,

High school was something that most kids dreaded, but for me it was an escape from home. Tom Dunlap made sure his classroom was more than just a classroom. Mr. Dunlap taught more than just a subject. He taught us things most teachers couldn’t: dedication, leadership, passion, and most importantly, how to be an overall good person. He was everything a good teacher should be and did his job beyond what was necessary. I have never had a teacher care so much about my wellbeing and my future. Mr. Dunlap pushed me to be the best possible version of myself. He never doubted any of his students, and he encouraged us to see the full potential in ourselves no matter the background. I could go on and on about how I aspire to be half the person he is today.

I remember the first week of class with him, he taught us the core values of being in the criminal justice field. For example, leadership, professionalism, hard-working and being team-oriented are a few of them. He is a walking example of these values. He is also selfless, caring, knowledgeable, and has a huge heart. I never thought someone could have such an impact on my life. I am a senior in college now and would not be here if it were not for him. Every time I doubted myself, he was there to tell me I could do it, and every time I gave up, he reminded me why I started.

I never knew how to thank Mr. Dunlap because he probably thought he was just doing his job. Little did he know he was inspiring not only myself but the whole public safety academy at EHOVE. I know I speak for more than just myself when I say Tom Dunlap was the best teacher I have ever had, and thank you for everything you did for us and everything you taught us. He was more than a teacher, he was a friend.

Allie Martinez

EHOVE Criminal Justice Class of 2013

* * *

I have worked closely with Dane Howard for more than 25 years. As sheriff, he has demonstrated his resolve to address the concerns of the citizens of Huron County and to arrest law breakers.

Dane is by far the most capable, successful and dedicated person seeking the office of sheriff.

As a Republican, I wholeheartedly support Dane Howard for sheriff.

Dave Battles

Norwalk

* * *

To Sheriff Dane Howard:

Please accept this letter of endorsement as you seek another term as the sheriff of Huron County. I have known you both personally and professionally for my entire 25-year law enforcement career. I know you to be a man of integrity, principles, conviction and honesty. You have never been known for telling others what they want to hear as much as you have been known for telling them the truth. You are exceptionally decisive and unafraid of the unfortunate politics that come along with the office.

You have always called me direct to provide information that is relevant to our mutual interests as it relates to criminal behavior that occurs between Shelby and Huron County and I know that your focus is keeping the community safe. Your jail has housed long-term inmates for us, and you and your staff have bent over backwards to make it economical, convenient and to ensure that our prisoners are treated fairly.

I believe that the citizens of Huron County are best served and best protected with the leadership of Dane Howard as sheriff.

M. Lance Combs

Chief of police

Shelby Police Department

* * *

I have known Sheriff Dane Howard for the last 32 years and you could not ask for a better man with the highest morals and integrity. When Sheriff Howard was elected in 2008, he promised that he was going to be tough on crime, would pursue after the drug dealers and users and would protect our senior citizens. Sheriff Howard has kept his promises and continues to fight for all 60,000 residents who elected him.

I am writing this letter in response to the recent Norwalk Reflector article that asked both candidates, Sheriff Howard and Todd Corbin, several questions and their responses. Todd stated that he believes his combat experience elevates him above Sheriff Howard to make life or death decisions. Sheriff Howard has been making those decisions for the last 32 years. I myself and all members of the office were very proud of what Todd did during the war and have expressed those feelings to him.

We are not in a war in Huron County against another nation. We are in a war in Huron County with the heroin abuse, drug dealing and all crimes associated with it, but Todd said nothing about what his intentions were to combat them. Todd is more focused on morale and spending money on a dispatch center. Sheriff Howard was asked if he wanted a new dispatch console ($50,000), which would have come out of his budget, but told the commissioners he needed personnel rather than a new console.

I am ending this letter and endorsing Sheriff Howard. He is a proven leader and has been frugal with the sheriff’s office budget but not at the cost of all the citizens of Huron County who elected him.

Major Mike Cooksey

Jail Administrator

Norwalk

* * *

My name is Sandy Eskins and I first met Tom Dunlap in the fall of 2005 when my son Daniel entered the public safety program at EHOVE.

Tom Dunlap was one of Daniel’s instructors. But I have to tell you, Mr. Dunlap was not just an instructor; not to the students and definitely not to the parents. Mr. Dunlap was always a moral compass to his students, and my son Daniel was no different. Mr. Dunlap had my back as a parent, he kept me in the loop as to what was going on both personally, as well as academically. Age 16 to 18 is really a rough time for boys, I can honestly tell you I am so thankful for Mr. Dunlap. Daniel navigated through high school and has graduated as a nurse. He decided not to become an officer, he was just too compassionate. Which normally is a wonderful thing; but Daniel would always get killed in their mock police scenarios.

A few years after Daniel graduated, I was employed by EHOVE. Mr. Dunlap and I talked often and I was always very impressed with his fiscal maturity. We both enjoyed a mutual financial guru, talking about how his advice had helped in our own households.

I am a registered Republican, but I am not one who votes a straight ticket just because they are Republican. I want the best person suited for the job. I do my homework.

Tom Dunlap is one I would cast my vote for, Ohio’s House of Representatives for District 57 would be more than thrilled. He will bring integrity, fiscal balancing as well as budgeting, and it would not surprise me if Tom Dunlap would find surplus for a rainy day. He has been more than a miracle worker while serving as Huron County Commissioner.

I look forward to watching him go.

An Ohio voter who cares for Ohio

Sandy Eskins

Berlin Heights

* * *

I am writing this to support Tom Dunlap’s candidacy for Ohio State Representative 57th district.

Back in 2010 I had started at E.H.O.V.E. Career Center in the criminal justice program. I had one of the best instructors/mentors there, and that man is Mr. Dunlap. If anyone should be elected for this position, it should be someone who doesn’t only have their own best interests at hand. It should be someone who looks out for the best interests of everyone, and that is Tom Dunlap.

Mr. Dunlap taught myself as well as the others in my class about the core values; therefore as I’ve gotten older those core values have become “life values.” My father is the hardest working man and I’ve ever known and Mr. Dunlap always reminded me of him. Anytime he saw that I was having an off day he’d say “Roeder, get in my office.” Then he would proceed to take time out of his day to give me a little pep talk and see if he could help in any way possible. That wasn’t a part of his job, but he always made it a priority to go beyond teaching. He genuinely wanted to see us succeed in whatever we did in life.

I have never seen a man loved and supported by so many people. Tom Dunlap has touched many lives throughout his careers. I can absolutely vouch for that. There isn’t a doubt in my mind that he would make Ohio proud. He is always ready and more than excited to help whomever asks. It has been on multiple occasions; even being four years after I graduated that he still encourages me. He doesn’t act better than anyone. In fact, he treats everyone as his equal — no matter who they are.

I, Nikki Roeder, am honored to show my support for him. He has made us proud as the Huron County commissioner, but I know he can do more. I can not wait for him to have the opportunity to thrive even more so. Mr. Dunlap is more than deserving and just as qualified. He exemplifies great morals and an even better heart.

Nikki Roeder

Sandusky

* * *

On Friday, September 9, 2016, I went to the auditor’s office and asked for a public records request pertaining to the renewal levy for Norwalk City Schools. The ballot says the levy is for a “continuing” period of time. Simply put - this is a PERMANENT levy!

If the voters approve this levy, we the taxpayers will be paying this tax FOREVER, as will our children and grandchildren and those to follow. Most renewals will pass, but this is not a renewal. It is a PERMANENT levy. The ballot states: “Rate: 3 mills for a continuing period of time.” This means FOREVER! Read the ballot carefully before you vote. The “continuing period” of time is in fine print. So I encourage you to vote NO!

Bob Germond

Norwalk

* * *

I am endorsing Commissioner Tom Dunlap in his bid for the Ohio House of Representatives 57th District.

As mayor, I would like to recognize Commissioner Dunlap as one of Ohio’s outstanding county commissioners leading Huron County into fiscal stability during his first term in office. During Commissioner Dunlap’s term, the carry over balance in Huron County went from around a million carry over to a balance of $3.67 million and a $17 million budget. Huron County spent $1.7 million less in 2015 than it brought in. Commissioner Dunlap’s financial experience is just what we need in Columbus, stated Mayor Strecker.

Commissioner Dunlap’s knowledge of law enforcement is overwhelming as he served 18 years as a full-time sheriff, deputy sheriff, and three years as a City of Bellevue police officer and seven years as a part-time police officer. Dunlap has received numerous awards, citations, and special recognition during his 25 years as a law enforcement officer.

Commisisoner Dunlap also owned and operated the North Coast Familiy Fitness Center in the city of Bellevue back in th 1990s.

As mayor, I know that commissioner Dunlap brings a wealth of knowledge in the education field from his 20 years as the law enforcement instructor at EHOVE Career Center. During his tenure there, he worked with hundreds of youth, instructing them on criminal justice techniques and career opportunities. Commissioner Dunlap has been recognized with numerous awards and recognition during his teaching career.

Education and law enforcement experience are not Dunlap’s only areas of experience as he grew up on a local farm in Huron County. Showing horses and working on the family farm are also part of his vast knowledge base.

It is easy to see, looking at Dunlap’s background, why his platform is that of “Agriculture, Education, and Public Safety.” Not only are these areas of his expertise, but he has excelled at them as indicated by the recognitions he has received.

It is also both a privilege and an honor for me to endorse Sheriff Dane Howard for Huron County sheriff. I was able to meet Sheriff Howard this past year, and I was very impressed with his dedication to the people of Huron County.

I am proud of the work that Sheriff Howard and his team has accomplished in the past few years. Sheriff Howard has 30 years in law enforcement. I look forward to the future of what Sheriff Howard and his team can do to keep Huron County moving forward. I am confident and proud to say that Sheriff Howard has and will continue to serve all residents of Huron County with dignity and pride.

Now is the time to keep Huron County moving forward. Sheriff Dane Howard is a dedicated public servant and a man of honor. I wholeheartedly endorse him as Huron County Sheriff.

Mayor Kevin G. Strecker

City of Bellevue

* * *

I have known Tom Dunlap for 17 years — first as a teacher, then as a hunting partner and friend. I can say with the utmost confidence, he is the absolute right man for the job as the 57th State Representative. He is a man of integrity and trustworthiness.

When I joined the Army right out of school, he was there to help guide me. When I was deployed to Iraq in 2003, not only did he maintain contact with me, but with my family as well. It meant a lot to me and I know it meant a lot to them.

I took the educational and life lessons Tom taught me to West Virginia where I started my family and began a new law enforcement career. When I was awarded Officer of the Year by my agency, Tom was at the top of my list of persons to contact because I have the utmost respect for him as a knowledge, hard-working professional.

I just want to finish by saying I am truly jealous of the people of the 57th District who will have the honor of electing a truly great person in Tom Dunlap. Tom is what a representative should be. An honest, hard-working person with common sense and the belief in doing the right thing.

Bryan J. Hunt

Veteran, police officer, and small business owner

Bridgeport, W. Va.

* * *

Voting in our country is both a right and a privilege. If you are eligible to vote, but not yet registered, please consider doing so before the Oct. 11 deadline. You can register at the County Board of Elections, 180 Milan Ave. on Norwalk’s north side. Normal hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; however, the office will be open until 9 p.m. on Oct. 11. You can also register at the local library, the Huron County Job and Family Services, or at the local office of the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles.

I think that you will find it very easy.

Be part of the process. Vote this November.

Thomas McLaughlin

Norwalk

* * *

We hear much about the Clintons and their foundation. Now in a book, “Partners in Crime” by Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, we learn that the Clinton family and its scandal-plagued “foundation” are basically a gigantic criminal operation. Through the “foundation”, the Clintons and their friends enrich themselves, sell political favors, and sell out America.

The Clintons intend to expand their criminal operation and run it from the White House. This will put all Americans at risk. So justice must be served, and it can be. Any one attorney general in any state in the Union can get a temporary restraining order from a state judge to call a stop to the Clinton Foundation nationwide. This would be done by simply placing the Clinton Foundation in receivership until the state judge has the time needed to conduct a thorough law enforcement examination of Clinton family philanthropic fraud. This would involve not just the state bringing the charge, but also globally.

The Clintons have run a criminal scheme since leaving the White House in 2000. This has allowed them to amass hundreds of millions of dollars in personal net worth, build a $2 billion empire in the Clinton Foundation and raising an additional billion to fund their political campaigns. The victims are countless thousands of honest people who contributed their hard-earned money to what they thought were charitable causes. The Clinton used the Clinton Foundation to exploit for their person profit impoverished millions in the United States and around the world, and stole from victims of earthquakes in India and Haiti and sufferers of HIV/AIDS in the Third World. In all, the Clintons appear to have made close to one-quarter of a billion dollars on “speaking fees”, “consulting” jobs and book deals. And that is just what is known publicly.

The Clintons are a shame to the United States political system. And it would be a shame if Hillary Clinton is elected to be president of our country. For the sake of America and humanity, this crime family must be exposed before it wreaks even more havoc on America and her liberties and on other countries.

Roger W. George

Norwalk

* * *

Is Hillary in a dogmatic slumber? Does she see with less than 20/20 vision? She has this “melting pot” approach to Islam which terrorism takes advantage of to metastasize. Like cancer, terrorism uses an entity against itself: airlines, food stamps, education, immigration, etc. It manages to use our constitution to undermine that very constitution. It is as insidious as Lucifer himself.

Hillary’s good friends, the Saudis, claim that “terrorism is a disease and we caught it first.” So, like the Zika virus, it just happened to start in one place and spread to others? Well, terrorism just happened to start in Saudi Arabia because of Islam.

Islam has a disease is the correct statement.

Hillary has had a great deal of difficulty even admitting to the existence of “Islamic terrorism” for descriptive purposes. Now she accuses people (terrorized) of being “Islamophobic” for considering legal and cultural assessments of Islam. She has confused constitutionally protected individual rights of religious and political freedom with an implicit endorsement of Islam’s values. In fact, mainstream Islam is in bulk opposed to the U.S. Constitution.

An accurate assessment of Islam would note that it is an overtly legal/political ideology wrapped into a religion. Further, it has a well-established historical tradition of evangelization through violence.

Her counter argument is that Bin Laden aimed to divide Islam and the West, and that Trumpism plays into his hand. The president can stop short of warring with Islam, and defend the Constitution against Islam, by using language and policies tuned to the nature of the malady. This is precisely how the Saudi’s manage to maintain economic and diplomatic relations with the U.S., without endorsing our values.

Hillary’s hope that Islam can be (or already is) Americanized is a pipe dream. On this matter she should not be at the helm, at this time.

Richard Missler

Norwalk