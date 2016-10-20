Time for a new sheriff in Huron County

Todd is a leader and a person with a vision of what the Huron County Sheriff’s Office should be. He believes strongly in the law enforcement code of ethics and will expect his deputies to follow that code. Todd will restore the broken relationships between the sheriff’s office and law enforcement in Huron County as together we can accomplish so much more. Now more than ever we need to be united as we battle a Heroin epidemic in Huron County.

Todd Corbin is a former United States Marine and a recipient of the Navy Cross, the second highest military decoration that is awarded for extraordinary heroism while engaged in action against an enemy of the United States. Todd displayed heroism and leadership while serving our country and I believe Todd Corbin will utilize these traits to lead the men and women of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd has worked his entire law enforcement career serving the citizens of Huron County. Todd is in touch with what the citizens of Huron County expect from the sheriff’s department. Most importantly Todd Corbin is a law enforcement officer and not a politician.

I ask that you vote Todd Corbin for Huron County Sheriff on Nov. 8, 2016.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Seth Fry is a Norwalk police sergeant and president of FOP Lodge #89 Maple City Lodge.