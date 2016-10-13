Retired judge supports Kasper for election

Davia is the current prosecutor. She has had a distinquished career in the prosecutor's office, handling all aspects of the office from advising county commissioners and township trustees to prosecuting felonies in Common Pleas Court.

Judgment is the most important attribute of a prrosecutor because a prosecutor has the most discretion of any public official. In her many years in the prosecutor’s office Davia has demonstrated that she possesses the judgment needed for fair and just prosecution of crime in Huron County. She is a skilled trial attorney and an able administrator and is the most qualified candidate for Huron County prosecutor.

Earl R. McGimpsey

Milan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Earl R. McGimpsey served 12 years as Huron County Common Pleas Court judge prior to retirement.