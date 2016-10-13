Lorain County sheriff says Howard deserves to be re-elected

As sheriff of Lorain County for the past 16 years, I have come into contact with Sheriff Howard on many occasions as he has assisted the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office in many law enforcement matters.

Sheriff Howard is very dedicated, always very professional, very hard working and is always willing to help any agency out in their time of need.

He has had a very distinguished career of over 30 years of service, having started in law enforcement in 1984 in Huron County. Sheriff Howard has served the citizens of Huron County with distinction as a true professional law enforcement officer. He is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute and is also a Certified Law Enforcement Manager (CLEM Award) from the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association. He has also attended several other training seminars to further his education in law enforcement.

I know him to be a very honest and sincere person and is always accessible when calling the Huron County sheriff’s office for mutual aid or any assistance dealing with law enforcement matters.

I have no hesitation in endorsing him to continue as sheriff of Huron County as I know he and his staff do an excellent job! I urge all Huron County voters to re-elect Sheriff Dane Howard.

Phil R. Stammitti

Lorain County Sheriff