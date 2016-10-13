Donald Trump realizes that the U.S. Constitution excludes as much as it includes and that the president as prime defender of the Constitution must talk exclusion as well as inclusion. This is not a McCarthyism. It is plain talk about the legal, political, theological and military facets of Islam.

It is talk, not action.

In sum, Clinton uses brotherhood politically correct speech and Trump realizes the only way to defend against the protected brotherhood is constitution direct quote truth speak.

Which candidate plays into the terrorists’ hand?

Richard Missler

Norwalk