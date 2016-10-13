logo
Which candidate plays into the terrorists' hand?

Today at 3:30 PM

To put the debate plain — Hillary Clinton will not admit that Islam has a terrorism facet. Her reason is that the Muslim brotherhood umbrella groups here in the U.S. demand their religious and freedom of expression rights. It is all well documented, the brotherhood wishes the mantle of Islam to remain unsullied — they claim to be American at heart and are not using Islam as a cover for sedition and eventual jihad on the homeland. In other words, the so-called terrorists in suits plot is baloney.

Donald Trump realizes that the U.S. Constitution excludes as much as it includes and that the president as prime defender of the Constitution must talk exclusion as well as inclusion. This is not a McCarthyism. It is plain talk about the legal, political, theological and military facets of Islam.

It is talk, not action.

In sum, Clinton uses brotherhood politically correct speech and Trump realizes the only way to defend against the protected brotherhood is constitution direct quote truth speak. 

Which candidate plays into the terrorists’ hand?

Richard Missler

Norwalk

 

