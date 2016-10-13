Criticism of newspaper often a reflection of what readership fears or doesn't like

I very much like our local newspaper. I admire and respect its staff. Their job is Herculean. Six out of seven days each week a newspaper is written, organized, published, and delivered to patrons. Each week hundreds of thousands of words are used in a good faith attempt by the newspaper staff to inform the public of what is going on in their community, their county, their state, and to a lesser degree their nation and the world. Are all the reported stories correct? Of course not. Any endeavor involving human effort and participation is rarely, if ever, perfect. I don’t expect the staff to achieve perfection. I know they are trying their best to inform the public. I believe that no reporter purposely makes errors in a story. A real attempt is made to keep personal biases out of articles.

Criticism of the paper is often a reflection of what the readership fears or is dissatisfied with. I too, would enjoy picking up the paper and finding that our drug problem has vanished. There are times when I only want to read good news and not be exposed to what seems to be so much bad news. However, we must be careful not to blame the messenger (newspaper) for the messages.

It was my intent in this paragraph to list the staff of the newspaper. Upon reflection, I realized that I could possibly miss the names of some members. I did not want to use the disclaimer, “I apologize for any names that were missed.” Therefore, I ‘ve opted to play it safe by extending a blanket thanks for all who make the publication of the Norwalk Reflector a reality.

I believe that we can be proud of our hometown paper and the staff that produces it. I’m appreciative for their work. It reflects real pride and dedication to the field of journalism.

Scott Ford

Norwalk