Friday's article on public school report cards quotes state school board president Tom Gunlock: "We have raised expectations for students to reflect what is necessary for them to be ready to succeed in a competitive, global economy where employers' expectations are higher than ever."

But what about our expectations for students to take their rights and responsibilities as citizens in a democratic republic? Wouldn't it better for students to be ready to go into the world as confident, free adults, to succeed in public service and to resist the scams of commercial and political hucksters?

Public schools should focus on producing citizens — not cogs in a global corporate machine.