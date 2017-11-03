Ohio files lawsuit against pipeline company for environmental violations

According to the lawsuit, Rover has illegally discharged drilling fluids and sediment-laden storm water on numerous occasions and in various counties while constructing a 713-mile interstate pipeline across Ohio. In April, it discharged several million gallons of drilling fluids into wetlands in Stark County.

Rover is accused of violating state water pollution control laws and failing to comply with Ohio EPA Director’s Orders. The state’s lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Rover to apply for state permits, to comply with environmental plans approved and ordered by the Ohio EPA, and to pay civil penalties of $10,000 per day per violation.

A copy of the lawsuit, filed in the Stark County Common Pleas Court, is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.