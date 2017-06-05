Lorain one of two Ohio cities suing drug manufacturers and distributors

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat who is also running for governor, said the city filed suit Monday and Lorain plans to soon. She said opioid overdoses have burdened police officers and first responders, drug treatment programs and other public services. The lawsuit seeks damages to recover that cost.

"We are beyond a crisis," Whaley said at a news conference. "We have lost so many people. We are in a state of emergency. We need action now."

The cities' lawsuits follow one filed last week by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The state's lawsuit, however, only targets five opioid manufacturers. DeWine, a Republican expected to also run for governor, did not rule out going after drug distributors or others.

Whaley said the state's lawsuit does not go far enough.

"As our state's broken partnerships with our communities continue, we are again taking matters into our own hands to get this right and make the drug companies and distributors who created this mess to clean it up," Whaley said.

Ohio led the nation in overdose deaths in 2014, and 3,050 people died in 2015, according to state reports. Several counties have reported more deaths in 2016, with no signs of it slowing down this year.

The opiate epidemic claimed 666 lives in Cuyahoga County last year. County officials are projecting 775 deaths in 2017.

"Cities big and small across Ohio are struggling to serve our citizens with the increasing number of accidental overdoses," Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer said in a statement. "It is time that the companies and distributors who started this epidemic take responsibility for the communities that have been ravaged as a result of the medications they produce."

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said the overdose death numbers don't tell the whole story.

Biehl said the Dayton Police Department responded to more than 1,800 calls for service so far this year, on track to respond to double the number of calls compared to 2016.

A greater percentage of opioid overdose deaths have come from heroin and fentanyl, as the state has placed restrictions on prescribers. But officials -- including Whaley and DeWine -- say most heroin users got hooked by first using prescription painkillers.

This story will be updated.

