Lawsuit seeks reimbursement from car seller

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement from Midwest Motoplex and its owner Tracy J. Bettendorf for harmed consumers and for the state’s Title Defect Rescission Fund, which helps reimburse consumers when a dealership fails to provide a title as required by law.

According to the lawsuit, Midwest Motoplex last operated at 98 Consumer Center Drive in Chillicothe. In the past two years, more than two dozen consumers have filed complaints against it. Most of the complaints involved title problems.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office worked to help resolve consumer complaints, in some cases by making payments from the Title Defect Rescission Fund. To date, approximately $7,400 from the fund has been used to resolve title complaints against Midwest Motoplex.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Ross County Common Pleas Court, seeks reimbursement for consumers, reimbursement for the Title Defect Rescission Fund, an end to any violations of the Consumer Sales Practices Act, and an order prohibiting Bettendorf from applying for an Ohio auto dealer license.

Consumers who have title problems should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.