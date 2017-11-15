New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 14

Austin M. Burton, 18, of 13 1/2 N. Myrtle St., Willard -— Contempt

Tara Alicia Hughes, 27, of Lorain -— Violation of probation

Clarence E. Lee Jr., 40, of 70 Third St., New London -— Telephone harassment

Tanner S. Nesbit, 18, of 1202 Hollyrood Road, Sandusky -— Driving under the influence

Nestor J. Salazar, 28, of 502 Quail Creek Drive, Willard -— Possession of Heroin

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Melinda J. Harper, 50, of 64 Eastwood Drive -— Disorderly conduct

David J. Sultzer, 40, of 2740 Jennings Road, New London — Failure to appear