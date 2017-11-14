Murderer arrives at death house, requests last meal

Campbell, 69, who killed 18-year-old Charles Dials in Columbus during a 1997 carjacking, is scheduled to die at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

For his last meal, he requested pork chops, greens, sweet potato pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese and milk to be served later in the day.

Witnessing the execution will be Dials' brother, Joseph Dials, his sister, Kayela Dials and his uncle, Michael Brewer. A friend of Campbell's, Kimberly Rigby, and well as attorneys Joseph Wilhelm, David Stebbins and Adam Rusnak also will witness.

Campbell, who suffers from multiple illnesses, will receive at least one special accommodation during his execution. Emphysema and other pulmonary problems make it difficult for him to lie flat on the execution table, so corrections officials will use a wedge-shaped pillow to prop him up.

In an earlier examination, medical professionals couldn't find a suitable vein in Campbell's arms or legs to insert an IV to carry a lethal injection. A corrections spokeswoman has said the department is examining what other accommodations might need to be made to execute Campbell.

Meanwhile, Campbell's attorneys have cited his infirmities in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay Campbell's execution. The court apparently hadn't acted on the request as of midmorning Tuesday.

Campbell was on parole April 2, 1997, when he was taken into custody for a string of armed robberies. Likely headed back to prison for the rest of his life, he faked paralysis, overpowered a sheriff's deputy, took her gun and carjacked Dials, who was outside the courthouse after paying a traffic ticket.

After driving around town for hours, Campbell ordered Dials on to the floor of his truck and shot him twice.

Campbell was on parole for the 1972 killing of William Dovalosky in a Cleveland tavern. At the time of that killing, Campbell was on parole for shooting a State Highway Patrol officer in 1967.

During his clemency hearing, Campbell's lawyers and mental-health professionals testified that Campbell suffered physical abuse at the hands of an alcoholic father and then sexual abuse when he was placed in Ohio's foster-care system at age 10.

