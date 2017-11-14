Cause of death still pending in case involving baby

The Monroeville 15-month-old died Nov. 3 under possibly-suspicious circumstances.

Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin earlier said his office is investigating the infant’s death on the grounds that abuse might have played a role in the death, which took place at a resident on Graham Road in Monroeville.

Huron County Coroner Jeffrey Harwood on Monday said the cause of death is still unknown but there were no signs of physical abuse.

“The autopsy was done by Lucas County and the results are still pending,” he said. “The cause of death is pending and we can only say he did not have any physical injuries. Otherwise cause and manner of death is pending further investigation.”

Harwood did not comment further on what led them to request an autopsy.

Corbin in an earlier interview declined to release any other information on the matter. He could not be reached Monday for comment.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and I can’t say anything else about it at this time,” he said in the previous interview.