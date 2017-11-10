Convicted baby-shaker faces new drug charges

At 7:52 p.m. Thursday, Norwalk police were called to 90 Ontario St. Apt. B after receiving a report about the disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers spotted Daniel Skodny, 34, of 4281 Laylin Road, running into the residence.

Skodny was taken into custody on a warrant involving an assault against the resident of the apartment, police said.

Skodny was found to be in possession of illegal prescription drugs, a drug abuse instrument and marijuana, police said. He was taken to the Huron County Jail.

In September, police arrested Skodny and Angie K. McIntire, 38, during a drug bust at McIntire’s residence at 10-B South Old State Road.

Both were charged with drug trafficking and possession of a drug abuse instrument, and taken to the Huron County Jail.

These are not the only two times Skodny has been in trouble with the law.

In 2013, Skodny was sent to prison after being convicted of selling heroin.

At the time of his sentencing, Skodny discussed his drug addiction with Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway.

"I'm addicted to heroin,” he said. “I have been for years.”

In 2011, Skodny was sentenced to a community-based corrections facility (CBCF), a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. He was placed on three years of probation for a cocaine trafficking conviction.

When being sentenced for selling cocaine, Skodny told Conway that he didn't want "anything to do with anybody who has anything to do with drugs" and claimed "I did what I did to support my kids," referring to his children, who were 4 and 6 at the time. "I've gotten away from drugs," he added.

Skodny also earned notoriety for a highly-publicized shaken-baby case. He pleaded no contest to attempted child endangering in exchange for prosecutors dropping the more serious felony charges of felonious assault and child endangering. Skodny was sentenced to one year of probation with no jail time.