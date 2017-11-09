Suspicious infant death, rape involving a minor probed

Sheriff Todd Corbin said the department is investigating the death of an infant, whose name was not released, on the grounds that abuse may have played a role in the child’s death. The death was reported from Graham Road, Monroeville.

Corbin declined to release any other information on the matter.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and I can’t say anything else about it at this time,” he said.

In a separate case, the sheriff’s office responded to 886 Section Line Road 30 N., Bellevue at about 11:41 a.m. Monday for the report of sex offenses and a rape.

Corbin said deputies Brett Grandy and Frank Gleason were investigating the matter, which is reported to involve a minor and an adult.

“It seems like an old case and I hate to say it, but it’s more than a year old,” he said.

“It’s a matter possibly involving a step brother and step sister and we’re still trying to iron out the details and figure out what went on with the alleged incident, but again, it’s more than a year old. I don’t know if it’s retaliation or what, we’re still investigating the matter.”

Corbin said the victim is “fine,” but declined to comment whether the victim was male or female.

“It’s on ongoing investigation,” he said before adding he couldn’t add anything further.