House, apartment, vehicles struck with bullets

Springfield Police Division officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of East High Street at about 1:35 a.m. today on a report of someone shooting at one of the apartments.

Officers found several shell casings near one of the apartments and also found bullet holes through the windows of another nearby apartment.

One of the victims was in an upstairs bedroom when the shooting occurred and didn't know why anyone would shoot at the apartments.

Another witness told police she heard gunshots and then saw an older white Honda leaving the area. Another witness also saw a white Honda enter the complex with its lights off and a few minutes later, gunfire erupted, he said. No injuries were reported, the report said.

About 15 minutes later, officers responded to another shots fired call in the 1900 block of Michigan Avenue. Officers found two vehicles had been damaged and multiple shell casings remained on the street, the report said.

The home was shot multiple times, the report said. One of the victims was sleeping during the shooting, but heard multiple gun shots hit the home and heard people running outside. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday morning, a similar incident was reported in the 1800 block of Clay Street. One of the victims attempted to turn on a television when she noticed it had been damaged and found two bullet holes behind the wall and in the north side of the home. The victim told police she heard something between 3 and 4 a.m., but had no idea her home had been struck by bullets.

Two bullets were recovered, including one in the downstairs and another in the upstairs bedroom.

