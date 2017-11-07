Local man jailed after allegedly threatening police officers and their families

At 9:01 p.m. Sunday, Bellevue police officers initiated a traffic stop on Madden Street and then arrested Benjamin W. Burkhart on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Throughout the arrest, Burkhart, 26, of 227 Madden St., caused trouble for the officers, according the police report.

After being placed in handcuffs, Burkhart began yelling. Officers said they believed he might have been under the influence of a narcotic.

After being pat down, Burkhart became “very upset and agitated” and began calling officers multiple names and obscenities, police said. When asked to sit in the back of the patrol car, Burkhart would not get in all the way.

While in the car, Burkhart was kicking the inside of the cruiser windows and the doors and yelling at officers, police said. He allegedly made multiple statements about assaulting officers and showing up at their houses to kill them and their families, claiming he knew where they lived.

He also threatened to kill the officer’s police dog with cyanide.

Burkhart was taken to The Bellevue Hospital. Upon arrival, he refused to get out of the cruiser, so he was forcefully removed from the car and placed into a wheelchair, police said. While inside the hospital, Burkhart continued to yell at officers and hospital staff. He refused to submit to a blood or urine sample but was cleared for incarceration and transported to the Huron County Jail.

While he wasn’t cited for impaired driving, Burkhart did receive a dozen misdemeanor charges: failure to comply to orders from a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, two counts of aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, persistent disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burkhart remained in jail as of Tuesday evening.