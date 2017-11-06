Norwalk man indicted on luring teens to porn auditions

Charles T. Barbarotta, 32, has been indicted on several federal charges: Two counts each of sex trafficking of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor and one charge of wire fraud.

Barbarotta is accused of fraudulently inducing two teen girls into performing sex acts with him for what he said would be a pornographic film he would produce or direct, according to the federal indictment. He is further accused of recording the suspected encounter.

The investigating agencies were the FBI and the Huron, Erie and Ottawa county sheriff’s offices. The case is being handled by assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangeman.

Barbarotta had been under investigation since the suspected crimes happened in December 2016, said Mike Tobin, spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.

“The victims were under 18 at the time. I can’t offer specifics beyond that,” he added.

Tobin was asked where the suspected incidents happened.

“Again, we can’t get into specifics at this time,” the spokesman said.

A U.S. Marshals representative said Barbarotta is in custody in the Lucas County Corrections Center, but citing security reasons, he declined to provide any further information.

Investigators said they believe Barbarotta might have other victims. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122.