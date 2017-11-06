New inmates at the Huron County Jail Nov. 3 to 5, 2017

Nicholas J. Amaya, 41, of 57 Fruen St. — Theft and trafficking in marijuana

Roderick D. Anderson, 19, of 907 Franklin St., Sandusky — Possession of marijuana and obstruction of official business

Skip M. Barnhart, 36, of 2342 Fitchville River Road, Wakeman — Violation of probation

Rachael L. Bryant, 41, of 304 W. Pearl St., Willard — Endangering children

Kenadrew A. Clark, 22, of Lorain — Trafficking in drugs and possession of Heroin

Jacob T. Frost, 26, of 20 Centere, Bellevue — Possession of oxycodone

Carlos Haynes Jr., 20, of Cleveland — Forgery

Jonnie L. Hobbs, 43, of 43.5 Whittlesey Ave. — Domestic violence

Lucas S. Howes, 20, of 520 Milan Ave. — Driving under suspension

Darrel D. Keegan, 26, of 28 Berlin Road, Berlin Heights — Theft

Tyler J. Ruggles, 25, of Wellington — DUI

Alvaro N. Salas, 47, of 417 Second St., Willard — DUI over .17

Joshua S. Schofield, 35, of Owentin, Ky. — Improper handling and discharging firearm

Christopher O. Tuttle, 35, of 304 W. Pearl St., Willard -— Endangering children

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Mark A. Francis Sr., 45, of Swanton — Assault

Chade A. Kennedy, 38, of Bucyrus — Burglary

Kayla M. Love, 23, of 89 Gallup Ave. — Driving under suspension/administrative suspension

Richard E. Salmons, 54, of 72 South St., Berlin Heights -— Non-support