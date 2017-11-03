Girl arrested in refusing to leave school for fire drill

The 16-year-old Milan Road girl faces charges of persistent disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and juvenile delinquency.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unruly child complaint at the school slightly before 11:40 a.m. A deputy met with Principal Jeff Goodwin and a tutor outside the women’s bathroom.

Goodwin, according to the deputy’s report, said he and other Edison staff members have had disciplinary issues with the girl beforehand and she reportedly “is routinely defiant and disobedient toward school staff.” The principal also reported the student “refused to participate in a fire drill because she did not want to go outside in the cold” and when ordered to go to the office, she locked herself in a bathroom stall.

When the deputy and tutor entered, they could hear the girl talking on her cell phone. She reportedly refused to leave the stall at first, but the deputy eventually was able to talk her out and when being interviewed, the student reportedly ignored the officer and “kept playing on her cell phone.”

An attempt to retrieve the phone was unsuccessful and the girl pulled away returned to the stall. That’s when the situation reportedly became physical.

“I was able to gain control of (her) left arm, but she began pulling back into the stall. (She) even braced her right foot against the inside of the stall door and refused to come out. I gave (her) repeated commands to cooperate and leave the stall, but she continued to refuse. I then advised (her) that she was under arrest and continued to ask her to cooperate. (She) continued to resist and (tried) pulling back into the stall,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Once the student was talked into leaving the stall, she was handcuffed and escorted to the principal’s office. Goodwin then served her with a suspension notice, according to the report.

The girl later was transported to the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center. A deputy was unable to reach the student’s mother at work, but left a message with her supervisor.

Goodwin was unavailable for comment Friday.