Malaki S. Garza, 25, of 4936 U.S. 250 N. — Violation of probation

Charles E. Houghtland, 22, of 845 Douglas St., Vermillion — Violation of probation

Leonard R. Zehner, 30, of Mansfield -— Theft

* * *

Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:

Christopher C. Hembree, 35, of Lorain — Contempt