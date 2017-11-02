New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 1

Amanda R. Collins, 32, of 203 York St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Matthew R. Leibolt, 32, of 181.5 New Kirk St., New London — Habitual sex offender; change of address
Heather L. Randolph, 30, of 329. Ohio 18, Medina — Violation of probation
Kendra R. Reed, 26, of 3156 Sylvia Court, Willard -—Violation of probation
Robert E. Satterfield, 36, of Richland Correctional, Mansfield — Burglary and breaking and entering
* * *
Not pictured because they have already been released from jail:
Brandon D. Muse, 28, of Memphis, Tenn. — DUI and improper handling and discharging firearm