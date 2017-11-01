Do you know any of these people? Latest list of local fugitives released

The list was current as of 9:10 a.m. Nov. 1, 2017.
Those who are on this list are encouraged to contact police or court officials to make things right with the law.
If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, contact Norwalk police at (419) 663-6780.
Here is the list of people and their date of birth (if available):
Adams, Bettina J |04-16-1971|
Adams, Toria D |09/24/1992|
Adkins, Raymond R |12/29/1991|
Aguilar Zamorano, Wilson |10-05-1981|
Airhart, Brian S |03-30-1979|
Alexander, Scott |09-12-1993|
Alsept, Danny R |03-19-1984|
Alvarado, Jorge L |11-02-1976|
Alvarez-Lopez | |
Amburgy, Joetta | |
Anderson, Darryl K |12/29/1984|
Andres, Charles |09-13-1959|
Andres, Kendra J |07-15-1968|
Arnold, Devon A |05-20-1977|
Arnold, Stephanie N |12/16/1988|
Arredondo, Jose |07-15-1978|
Artiaga, Alex M |12-07-1979|
Arujo, Ubaldo |12-12-1982|
Atkins, Jason A |10-26-1976|
Bailey, Christopher W |11-15-1982|
Bailey, Tanya L |08/03/1976|
Baise, Cindy |09-25-1958|
Baker, Brandy |12-25-1977|
Baker, Candy |08-05-1970|
Baker, Matthew W |07-31-1989|
Barajas, Jesus S |02-22-1970|
Barera, Santiago |05-28-1978|
Bashak, Karen A |10-12-1956|
Beck, Joshua J |01-29-1993|
Bedford, Arthur | |
Beese, David A |10-26-1996|
Bell, Robert R Jr |12-13-1961|
Bernal, Erick |06/05/1980|
Billingham, Melissa K |09-29-1962|
Bishop, Nathan C |01/26/1987|
Black, Angelo M |06-15-1949|
Blair, Logen E |10/08/1997|
Blair, Shawn N |01/27/1989|
Blais, Laurie J | |
Blake, Kimberly D |12-25-1973|
Blakely, Holly C |06-09-1988|
Bloodsaw, Vicky S |12-09-1966|
Blystone, David A |12/21/1985|
Bodden, Christopher D |12-02-1983|
Bodnar, Kenneth A |05/26/1988|
Bohlman, Rickie D |12-24-1954|
Booth, Michael L |03/02/1969|
Boyd, Irving Cedric |04-30-1979|
Braggs, Stephen L |08-29-1964|
Bravo, Ruben | |
Bray, Glonda |03-21-1970|
Bray, Steven M |11/17/1965|
Breitigan, Tammatha R |09-07-1972|
Brimmer, Joshua P |01-29-1983|
Brisboy, Joseph H |08-30-1985|
Brock, Clifford A Jr |11-10-1976|
Brown, Takhai Marquez |12-04-1992|
Brown, Thomas L Jr |12-11-1964|
Brown, Toronzo N |04/09/1977|
Brown, William K |02-17-1970|
Buress, Kevin E |02-11-1971|
Burtue, Homer D |02-16-1973|
Busby, Dante D |11/21/1976|
Butler, Ashley M |02/22/1994|
Butler, Jo Anne |02-04-1950|
Calderon Ruiz, Bruno N |11/06/1979|
Callipare, Keally | |
Campbell, Marc |10-22-1960|
Campo Reyes, Juan |06/24/1975|
Capelle, Jennifer |09-25-1977|
Carroll, Stevie Jr |03/05/1989|
Case, Jason L |10-12-1974|
Cassady, Alex J |02-20-1938|
Cassell, William C |05/26/1974|
Castaneda, William |03/15/1985|
Castillo, Daniel |01/16/1986|
Castillo, Oscar |09-09-1970|
Castle, Varlie A |08-27-1973|
Cawthorn, Chris |06-21-1984|
Chamberlain, Bobby L II |12-26-1967|
Champion, Tricia D |08-08-1975|
Chase, Charles C IV |11-02-1994|
Chavez, Alvaro H |01-20-1977|
Cheatham, Eafrom O |05-08-1964|
Chenelle, Pascal C |07-03-1970|
Chrisanto, Lazada G |04-22-1968|
Christie, Anthony E |12/16/1991|
Christie, Emmitt E Sr |04-10-1968|
Clanin, Blake A |11-30-1996|
Claus, Tami E |09-20-1974|
Clayton, Frederick M |04-30-1968|
Colburn, Gary W |07-29-1966|
Collins, Clay E Jr |02-27-1979|
Collins, Edward C |10-05-1964|
Collins, Melissa |10-29-1973|
Conroe, Brian R |02-12-1979|
Contreras, Jose G |06-12-1973|
Cook, Mike |09-07-1970|
Copley, Georgia M |08/04/1988|
Cortez, Nestor D |09/12/1979|
Cottingham, Michael A |06-15-1967|
Couts, Joshua L |08-06-1993|
Crawford, James D |07-28-1950|
Cross, Kristina K |12-31-1985|
Cruz Ibarra, Rafael |06/24/1986|
Curcio, Linda M | |
Dailey, Nicholas M |02/25/1994|
Daniels, Randall D |07-31-1986|
Dawson, Steven C |04-10-1980|
Delaney, Aaron M |03-16-1987|
Deskins, Timothy W |09/24/1982|
Diaz Mejia, Omar |11-24-1981|
Diaz, Luis A |05/28/1977|
Dibiosso, Mike J |07-25-1955|
Dickman, Michael D |08-29-1987|
Digman, Debora S |11-25-1956|
Dinis Da Silva, Ruben M |09/05/1990|
Dolsay, Danna C |10-09-1972|
Domingo Pascual, Ismael |07-28-1989|
Dominguez, Ismael |08-03-1991|
Dotson, Eddie S |01-26-1962|
Dowdy, Terry |10/24/1966|
Dunlap, Stephen D |09/28/1978|
Dunn, Christopher L |04-15-1973|
Eagle, Jodi M |03/29/1973|
Ebersole, Justin T |03/27/1980|
Eleazar, Ivan Solano |03-14-1995|
Erlenbach, Michael C |02/24/1973|
Errington, Molly L |05/20/1973|
Escobar Vera, Lizandro J |02-08-1982|
Escobar, Noe |11-13-1989|
Escovar, Manuel |08-08-1979|
Evener, Charles |01-06-1967|
Fee, Raymond Anthony |05-26-1989|
Fenwick, Russell V |03-23-1966|
Fernandez, Mario |12-13-1979|
Figley, Tamara |12-05-1983|
Fiske, Marshall L |06-26-1970|
Fligor, Miranda L |01-01-1985|
Ford, Jeffrey |08-08-1975|
Ford, Stephen N |10-26-1978|
Foster, Kerry F |05-08-1986|
Fraley, Earl D |10-02-1959|
Francisco, Elizer |12/02/1979|
Fyffe, Rodney D |10-19-1965|
Galvez-Salas, Isidro |01/16/1986|
Garcia, Adonay |03-25-1972|
Garcia, Alfredo | |
Garcia, Carlos A |02/28/1980|
Garcia, Eric |05-13-1972|
Garcia, Linda Rose |08/31/1960|
Garcia, Romin Apolonio |08/30/1994|
Garcia, Ruben |06-09-1976|
Garza, Jesus |10-30-1971|
Garza, Jesus R |02-06-1979|
Gay, Jamie S |09/22/1981|
Gaytan, Griselda A |06/10/1973|
Gebron, Ronda R |06-09-1961|
George, Jason A |09-12-1976|
Gibson, Brenda M |01-20-1975|
Gilbert, Lonnie L |03/07/1974|
Gilbert, Zachary Shawn |08-24-1993|
Gilleland, Nathanial J |10-05-1984|
Globensky, Buck Robert |06-28-1977|
Goins, Clifton |07-21-1963|
Gomez Lopez, David |02/05/1980|
Gonzales, Barbara |07-31-1957|
Gonzales, Daniel |08-27-1981|
Gonzales, Evaristo Jr |02-19-1951|
Gonzales, William O |04-10-1961|
Gonzalez Ruiz, Carlos Eduardo |05-13-1990|
Gonzalez, Aberamir | |
Gonzalez, David Z |04/18/1955|
Gonzalez, Juan Jr |06/28/1970|
Gonzalez, Manolo |11-18-1984|
Gonzalez, Miguel |12-20-1962|
Gonzalez, Roberto A |05-04-1993|
Gonzalez, Yovaneli Perez | |
Gonzalez, Yovany Pivaral |04-19-1988|
Gorman, Larry W Jr |01-27-1947|
Govelovich, Amy L |05-01-1974|
Granillo, Tommy |06-24-1959|
Griggs, Logan M |05-27-1993|
Grimes, Michael L |03-11-1971|
Grose, Matthew T |03/13/1985|
Grose, Terry L |12-11-1956|
Gruber, James A |03-17-1959|
Gutieres, Juan |01-24-1978|
Gutierrez, Manuel |04-15-1982|
Guy, John L |09-04-1975|
Hale, Kara S |08-10-1976|
Hall, Larry |10-04-1958|
Hall, Patricia |12-03-1955|
Hanna, Chad A |03-23-1975|
Hansen, Mark A |06-04-1967|
Hardman, Colin J |06-23-1994|
Harkness, Harold W |11-26-1971|
Harper, Mark T |07-30-1961|
Harper, Melinda J |11-28-1966|
Hartson, Thomas C |09-10-1958|
Hartsuff, Dennis R |08-10-1949|
Haynes, Joseph H |03/04/1955|
Haywood, Brenda L |11/17/1958|
Hehl, Sandra L |09-13-1971|
Hemmer, Roger F |06/10/1982|
Henderson, Jacob G |09/16/1988|
Hernandes, Migel G |09/16/1982|
Hernandez, Luis |03/15/1982|
Hernandez, Rivaro G | |
Hernandez, Saul M |11-20-1962|
Hersha, Glenda F |08-01-1975|
Hersha, Joyce A |02-15-1959|
Hickman, Thomas J |02-12-1976|
Higgins, Robert W |09-01-1977|
Hill, Erwin L |12-01-1970|
Hill, Erwin L |12-01-1970|
Hockenberry, Toby L |11-23-1969|
Hooper, Harold W |09-11-1971|
Houghtlen, Thomas E |09-14-1953|
Hovinetz, Eric T |07/04/1987|
Howard, Terrell D |02/19/1984|
Hoyt, Adrian K |11/15/1982|
Hunsaker, Stephanie L |08-15-1967|
Hunt, Leon E |06-18-1977|
Hunter, Deshannon D |01/22/1976|
Hunter, Richard D |08-15-1995|
Illen, Daniel |12/10/1978|
Inman, Ray |10-16-1969|
Irwin, Brandy |02-23-1975|
Jackson, Melvin |12-22-1956|
Jagel, Dylan J |07-13-1992|
Jameson, Kyle |12/10/1987|
Jankowski, Donald J |04/23/1957|
Jaramillo, Leeroy |09-15-1979|
Jarvis, Mark A |08/23/1975|
Jobe, Jeremiah M |03-05-1984|
Johnson, Charles E |03-04-1985|
Johnson, Joshua A |08-10-1979|
Johnson, Kirsten L |11/07/1994|
Johnson, Susan |11-06-1970|
Jones, Heidi |07-01-1972|
Jones, Herbert T |02-05-1956|
Jones, Kevin Russell |04-02-1955|
Jones, Veron Rene |02-09-1987|
Jordan, Cory P |05-03-1982|
Jordan, Rebecca |01-10-1984|
Joseph, Debra L | |
Juares, Reyes | |
Keinath, Melissia A | |
Kessinger, Robert E |03-10-1949|
Khachatryan, Razmik |05-31-1939|
Kieffer, Matthew R |04-23-1997|
Kieskowski, Ronald R |04-07-1968|
Kimble, Timothy T |09-29-1990|
Kinsley, Connie E |03-22-1949|
Kligge, Aaron M |07-12-1977|
Kowalsky, Tommy |05-06-1960|
Laliberte, Charles | |
Lester, Stoney R |12-11-1959|
Lewis, Brandon T |07-10-1973|
Lewis, Lavonda S |03-04-1964|
Linder, Dawn R |11-23-1980|
Lindsey, Jennifer L |03/23/1980|
Long, John H |08-14-1947|
Lopez Almaras, Juan F |01-27-1970|
Lopez Reynoso, Adalberto |01/29/1982|
Lopez Velazquez, Manuel D |11-17-1970|
Lopez, Diego |11-13-1981|
Lopez, Fernando Felix |12-23-1995|
Lopez, Jesus | |
Lopez, Jose A |01-27-1985|
Lopez, Joshua D |01-25-1980|
Lopez, Juan C |12-05-1974|
Lopez, Rosember | |
Lopez, Ruben |08-01-1974|
Low, Kenneth K III |07-18-1989|
Lucal, Chris W |02-03-1969|
Lynch, Eugene J |05-08-1953|
Mackall, Michael |11-15-1974|
Mackenzie, Kalan R |10-22-1985|
Madden, Christoper D | |
Mahony, Mark H |04/29/1971|
Maldonado Diaz, Gilber |08/28/1991|
Maldonado Diaz, Gilber |08-08-1991|
Maltos, Seferino A |05-06-1977|
Marcy, Nathan W |10-10-1982|
Martin, Sherry L |02-22-1972|
Martines, Ronaldo |03-09-1975|
Martinez, Felipe B |12/22/1989|
Maschari, Michael K |10-08-1989|
Matheny, Tracy E |06-22-1964|
Matondo Konde, Joseph |04-06-1977|
Matuszak, Bradley M |08/05/1987|
Mays, Timothy L |01/02/1976|
Mcclain, Warner D II |03/03/1976|
Mcclanahan, James C |01/05/1975|
Mcdonald, Darrell |10-05-1970|
Mcginn, Nick |08-25-1984|
Mclaughlin, Alberta |01-30-1937|
Mclaughlin, Toni L |08-05-1960|
Mclendon, Derek K |03/13/1972|
Meade, Sharon |11-23-1950|
Meadows, James H III |09-17-1983|
Mejia, Kelsey M |03/11/1991|
Mendes, Isidro |02-26-1974|
Mendez-Lopez, Alberto |05/15/1980|
Meza Martinez, Ivan Hector |03/25/1985|
Milikowski, Stacie |08-05-1976|
Miller, Cathy Jo M | |
Miranda, Rene P |02/17/1983|
Moff Enterprises, Inc | |
Moore, Dontae |02-01-1980|
Moore, Ray L |07-22-1964|
Morales Aguilar, Esvin D |03/22/1983|
Morales Velazquez, Bladimir |06/16/1990|
Morales, Bladimir |06-16-1990|
Morales, Esvin E |03-18-1971|
Morales, Jose |03-21-1972|
Morales, Jose D |03/17/1978|
Moralez, Egner H |06/27/1985|
Moreno, Ebeclain |07-21-1984|
Mosley, Christopher D |07-27-1978|
Muldrow, Tiffany J |03/15/1974|
Mullins, Rachel |04-11-1979|
Mullins, William |08/07/1965|
Munoz, Carlos |09-09-1967|
Munoz, Ricarda |01-25-1980|
Murphy, Charles Jr |11-14-1965|
Murry, Brian A |09-23-1983|
Muscheno, Michael J |04-23-1985|
Mussenden Cruz, Angel Luis |01-16-1979|
Narramore, James C |06/29/1961|
Newman, Arthur A |09-08-1952|
Nieto, Salvador |10-15-1957|
Norman, Amanda C |05-26-1987|
Obregon, Alex |07/13/1981|
Ojeda Sosa, Marcos | |
Oliva, David |01-15-1959|
Ornelas Negrete, Salvador |05-30-1957|
Ortiz, Brian L |01-26-1981|
Ortiz, Jose H |02-01-1979|
Osborne, Danny R |02-14-1956|
Osorto, Larixa Y | |
Otero, Philip Jonathan | |
Overly, Brenda |08-19-1967|
Oxenger, David R |09/29/1983|
Pack, William L |04/16/1982|
Palmer, Johnnie |11-30-1959|
Paramore, Jeramy L |06-11-1993|
Parent, Kelly J | |
Parker, Vincent A II |05/03/1988|
Pascual, Ismael Domingo |07/28/1989|
Patten, Jeanette M |03/01/1966|
Pedoli, Kelly M |08-23-1981|
Pendleton, James C | |
Perez Rojas, Carlos |08-10-1968|
Perez, Ciro Dejesus |07-14-1960|
Perez, Eliel Ignacio | |
Perez, Mario |05/01/1985|
Perez-Perez, Jorge | |
Perry, Lois L |09-05-1962|
Peterson, Jesse M |08-23-1989|
Petrick, Patricia A | |
Phillips, Jerry D |07-29-1958|
Phillips, Michael P |11-11-1956|
Phillips, Scott M |07-22-1974|
Pierce, William S |09-10-1992|
Pivaral, Obilkor |10-14-1973|
Platte, Peter J II |05-30-1989|
Poling, Shawn M |11/28/1972|
Ponce, Orlando |10-29-1981|
Poole, Latreva M |02-23-1973|
Porter, Ryan Lee |01/07/1992|
Pozar, Frank C |04/23/1953|
Pullin, Billy G |09-13-1955|
Putnam, Vince J |11/21/1983|
Quillen, Robert A |05-26-1965|
Quint, Kimberly K |07/22/1964|
Radcliffe, Edna M |08-07-1960|
Ramirez Hernandez, Hector |07-12-1975|
Ramirez Mencias, Denis Raul |10-23-1979|
Ramos, Juan A |08-13-1968|
Ramos, Wilmer |06-03-1984|
Ramsey, Eric S |01-10-1966|
Ray, Sanders E |06-24-1955|
Reilly, Louis A |11-25-1966|
Reinhart, Aimee D |03/12/1986|
Reyes, Edgardo |01-01-1971|
Reyes, Jerome |05-11-1980|
Reynolds, Tina M |10-24-1972|
Rhodes, Patrick W |07/31/1982|
Rice, Jenni L |07/21/1984|
Richards, Douglas C |06-07-1960|
Richards, Kristie C | |
Richburg, Debra L |04/28/1969|
Risner, Jessica T |09-07-1979|
Risner, Micah D |05/22/1987|
Risner, Richard S |09-17-1966|
Rister, John D |12-27-1984|
Rivera, Jovani |08/30/1981|
Rivera, Luis Castro |10-12-1978|
Rivera, Mark A |11-19-1970|
Roberts, James E |12-13-1946|
Roblero, Miguel |09-17-1976|
Rodriguez, Jose |12-12-1990|
Roesel, Cherie | |
Roesel, Kevin |06-27-1969|
Roman Lopez, Luis Miguel |07/01/1996|
Rowan, Mildred |09-20-1961|
Rowe, Kristin L |12-27-1990|
Ruiz, Jesus G |12-25-1973|
Russell, Jodi | |
Ryan, Jerahme L |03-30-1973|
Sabo, Bradley J |09-13-1981|
Saldania, Joseph R |09-21-1977|
Salmons, Martha J |08-03-1962|
Salvador, Aboytias |04-16-1980|
Samano, Jose |06-13-1980|
Sampson, Brandy N |11-22-1981|
Sanchez, Edmundo S |11-20-1974|
Sanchez, Lorna J |10-01-1950|
Sanchez, Marco Vinicio |07-12-1991|
Santiz, Marcelino |11-01-1988|
Santizo, Alexander |10-01-1962|
Santizo, Gisela |10-20-1988|
Santoryo, Victor |05-14-1981|
Schaffer, Joy L |03-10-1970|
Schell, Terry J |12-13-1962|
Schultz, June |07/01/1969|
Sepeda, Benilda J |10-08-1976|
Setzer, Joshua A |07-07-1981|
Sexton, Hollis L Sr |02-13-1965|
Shafer, Amanda E |02/03/1978|
Sharpe, Timothy O |03/03/1992|
Sherck, William C |03/23/1957|
Short, Amanda |10-17-1976|
Siddell, Tyre Sha R |12/27/1994|
Simmons, Audra S | |
Simon Byrd, Lisa R |12-16-1971|
Sizemore, Helen M |10-27-1979|
Skiver, Jordan T J |12-15-1991|
Smith, Clyde W |02-07-1959|
Smith, Gregory |09-20-1967|
Smith, Mark F |11/28/1955|
Smith, Scott Sr |02/27/1966|
Snyder, Autumn R | |
Snyder, Jade D |09/04/1993|
Soules, William K Jr |07-31-1982|
Sparks, David K |04-26-1961|
Spencer, Jeffrey J Jr |10-30-1984|
Spencer, Mathew |07-02-1956|
Spires, Clifton |02-06-1951|
St Clair, Randy L |08-15-1962|
Stark, Shain M |05/13/1990|
Starkey, Ray E |08-17-1960|
Steed, Donald E III |06-02-1978|
Steele, Angela | |
Stephens, Barbara G |08-12-1958|
Stewart, Brian S |01-15-1971|
Stewart, Cassia M |04-17-1986|
Stice, Brandon D |02-06-1982|
Stinchcomb, Terrance I |08-04-1996|
Stine, Harold L Sr | |
Stuff, Jerry L |11-05-1967|
Stull, Patrick A |08-29-1982|
Suits, Keith Michael | |
Summerville, Robert |12-05-1952|
Szabo, William A |01-04-1962|
Tackett, Melissa |02-20-1969|
Tackett, Thomas | |
Tajkowski, William |02-07-1962|
Taylor, Brad |07-30-1973|
Taylor, James R |06-26-1962|
Taylor, Robert |11-11-1970|
Taysom, Erick L |11-17-1973|
Teel, Kyle M B |06-28-1991|
Terzo, Frank |07-30-1947|
Thomas, Jake |05-12-1983|
Thomas, Jeremy W |12/09/1990|
Thompson, Tera |09/30/1981|
Thurman, Harold |09/28/1985|
Trevino, Juan J |02-12-1971|
Trosper, Christopher A |11-25-1967|
Turner, Carl |12-12-1972|
Ulrich, Dennis |09-21-1973|
Valadez, Ramon |05-27-1969|
Vallejos-Castillo, Benjamin |11-19-1986|
Van Hoy, Melissa A |10/11/1982|
Vanmeter, Skylre Leigh |07/11/1993|
Vanwinkle, Justin M |08/04/1989|
Vargas, Armando Jr |10-24-1976|
Vargas, Mario A |01-04-1979|
Velasquez, Elmer |04/30/1983|
Verhovec, Ronald |06-17-1980|
Victorio Rodas, Jairo |10-05-1984|
Villarreal, Edelmiro Jr |04-21-1973|
Vota, John E |10/18/1974|
Walls Shaw, Mary L |01-24-1973|
Ward, Carly R |02/10/1995|
Ward, Jeremy D |07/14/1977|
Wargo, Shawn P |05-28-1978|
Warner, Mark A |07-14-1962|
Weaks, Serena |10-22-1968|
Weatherman, Gary D |02-05-1977|
Weaver, Crystal D |10-17-1976|
Weaver, Edward P |12/08/1967|
West, Sankore Ashanti |09-11-1991|
Whitehead, Arthur L |09-20-1955|
Wikel, Justin J |09/03/1986|
Wilhelm, Andrea A |08-13-1986|
Wilhelm, Diane E |11-15-1963|
Williams, Jacob J |05/15/1995|
Williams, James G III |08/09/1992|
Williams, Sharron D |09-14-1961|
Williams, Todd |01-09-1970|
Willingham, Denadria S |09/17/1992|
Willis, Eddie A |05-30-1967|
Wilson, Charles L |04-10-1962|
Wilson, Nicole L |11-28-1984|
Wilson, Sara E |09/14/1983|
Wilson, Shane |08-15-1973|
Wolford, Kimberly A |05-31-1984|
Wollin, Aaron T | |
Wolverine, June L |02-03-1979|
Woods, Ashley E |10/24/1985|
Woods, Eric |06-29-1962|
Wray, Jean A |07-14-1975|
Yin, Chaozong |03/03/1993|
Yoder, Michael W |08-21-1976|
Youngless, Susan |07-11-1958|
Zacarias-Galvez, Gerardo |12-08-1986|
Zamora, Sergio |01-11-1970|
Zeigler, James |10-07-1972|
Zimmerman, Robert W |10-26-1970|
Zuniga, Reynaldo |12-10-1978|
Zurcher, Nathan T |03-22-1977|
warrantdoc.txt
Open with Google Docs
Displaying warrantdoc.txt.